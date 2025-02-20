15 Best High-Protein Meals To Lose Belly Fat

Having a trim tummy does more than make you look and feel good–it can improve your overall well-being. Extra pounds around the midsection is especially harmful because an expanding waist-line could be a sign of visceral fat, which is linked to a higher risk of cancer, diabetes, dementia and cardiovascular disease, according to Harvard Medical School.

"When we think of fat, we sometimes think of the fat that accumulates under our skin, throughout our bodies," Christopher Esposito, DO Director, Surgery Clerkship at Staten Island University Hospital tells us. "This is, unfortunately, not the only way the body stores fat. Belly fat, or visceral fat, is found below the abdominal muscles in the same cavity that holds the majority of our abdominal organs. This type of fat can give you the typical "beer belly" where girth from the intra-abdominal fat protrudes the abdomen."

Since visceral fat isn't anything you can see or touch like subcutaneous fat, it's not anything most people think about, but our lifestyle choices contribute a major role.

"Not getting enough exercise and physical inactivity leads to a significant increase in visceral fat," says Dr. Seema Bonney, the founder and medical director of the Anti-Aging & Longevity Center of Philadelphia.

"High amounts of exercise on the other hand, can lead to significant decreases in such fat, even in a short period of time," she explains.

In addition, the types of food we consume matters.

According to Dr. Bonney, "Eating foods high in trans fats which are found in dairy and meats as well as in processed and deep fried foods will raise visceral fat. Trans fats cause a redistribution of fat tissue into the abdomen and lead to a higher body weight, even when the total dietary calories are controlled. Other foods to avoid are sodas, processed baked goods, and foods sweetened with fructose."

Boosting your protein intake can help reduce visceral fat, according to studies, so to help put together helpful high-protein dinner ideas that can blast belly fat, Eat This, Not That! spoke with dietitians who shared their favorite meals. Here they are, ranked from effective to the #1 most effective!

Crispy Tofu with Veggies and Rice Bowl

Per serving : 1 bowl

Protein : 12 g

Fiber : 2 g

You don't have to eat meat to get high protein. Tofu is a good meat alternative that delivers great taste and high protein.

"Soy is a plant protein that is considered complete, meaning it's similar to what you would find in meat but will be much lighter for your stomach," says Amanda Sauceda, MS, RD. "Make the tofu in the air-fryer for a quick dish without needing to add extra oil."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

White Chicken Chilli

Per serving : 1 ½ cup

Protein : 19 g

Fiber : 6 g

Now is the ideal time for a hot pot of chilli. To get more protein Lisa Andrews, MEd, RD, LD Founder of Sound Bites Nutrition suggests adding chicken.

"White chicken chili is a great option for individuals trying to lose belly fat," she says. "Not only is this dish high in protein from chicken and beans, but both help promote satiety to help manage your appetite. Beans offer plenty of dietary fiber along with other veggies in the mix including onions and peppers."

Shrimp & Cauliflower Rice Stir Fry

Per serving : 215 g

Protein : 20-30 g

An effortless, but tasty dish that helps cut down on belly fat is shrimp and cauliflower rice stir fry.

"Shrimp is a low-calorie protein source, and cauliflower rice keeps carbs low while adding fiber," says Bess Berger, RDN, is the founder of Nutrition by Bess, a women's wellness center, in NJ.

"Simply prepare shrimp, cauliflower rice, garlic, ginger, soy sauce (or coconut aminos), broccoli, bell peppers. Prep your pan and stir-fry shrimp and veggies in a pan, then add cauliflower rice and sauce. Cook for 5 minutes. This meal is packed with protein, and the cauliflower rice and other veggies are loaded with fiber and nutrients to keep you full longer. "

Pesto Shrimp with Vegetables

Protein : 24 g

Fiber : 2 g

Shrimp is another high-protein choice that's versatile and quick to make when you're tight on time.

"Shrimp is a great protein for weight loss – it cooks quickly, is fairly low-calorie and high protein, and is easily adaptable to flavors," explains Melissa Schuster MS RDN CDN IFNCP, Founder Schuster Nutrition, PLLC. "I love using a little store-bought pesto and sauteeing it with vegetables like sliced onions, peppers, and mushrooms. You can eat as is, or toss into a low-carb tortilla for a fun shrimp taco!"

Chile Verde

Per serving : 1 cup

Protein : 25 g

Fiber : 3.06 g

Chile verde is a traditional Mexican stew that is filled with flavor. It's also a great meal to get in your protein and help fight belly fat, according to Sauceda.

"This is one of my favorite high protein dinners because you also get your veggies as part of the protein," she says. "Chile verde blends veggies like tomatillos and peppers to create a green salsa used to simmer your pork in. Pair the chile verde with beans and you have yourself a high-protein and high fiber meal so you'll stay fuller longer which in turn can help with belly fat."

Turkey Meatballs with Spaghetti Squash

Per serving : 277 g

Protein : 25 g

Fiber : 4 g

For a high-protein and low carb meal that will keep you full and satisfied, Schuster recommends turkey meatballs with spaghetti squash.

"While spaghetti squash is not a real substitute for pasta, it's a great alternative when your goal is weight loss – you can add a little pasta mixed in to feel like you're enjoying it full-on, but focusing on the vegetables + protein is really key here," she explains.

Greek Chicken & Veggie Kabobs over Lemony Farro

Per serving : 1 Kebab over 1/4 Cup Farro

Protein : 26 g

Fiber : 11-14 g (May Vary depending on which and how many veggies used)

Greek chicken and veggie kabobs over lemony farro is a light, healthy dish that's filling and flavorful.

"This Mediterranean dish combines grilled seasoned chunks of chicken breast with onion, various colored peppers, cherry tomatoes, and zucchini over a bed of lemony farro," Michelle Rauch, Registered Dietitian / Nutritionist specializing in Clinical Nutrition and Medical Nutrition Therapy says.

She explains, "This dish features chicken breast which is an ingredient that will provide a good amount of protein with relatively few calories. High protein foods help promote fullness which can potentially lower overall calorie intake and support your weight management goals. Furthermore, protein helps maintain and build muscle mass. Muscle tissue burns more calories than fat which can boost your metabolism."

Rauch adds, "Farro is an ancient grain offering a rich source of fiber and a moderate amount of protein and other essential nutrients including iron and magnesium. Farro is a healthier choice over traditional rice or orzo. The fiber content in farro will make this dish more filling, making it a good choice for those who are trying to manage their weight. Farro is a versatile grain which can be used in many other ways including in salads, soups, and stews."

Bonus tip: Rauch says you can drizzle Tzatziki made from fat free Greek yogurt to add more flavor and protein to this dish.

Turkey Sausage with Cannellini Bean and Escarole Stew

Per serving : 1 1/2 Cup or (360g)

Protein : 28 g

Fiber : 8 g

If you love a good hearty stew, this one's for you!

"This fits the bill for both a healthy meal and comfort food", says Rauch. She explains that, "Lean protein from both the turkey sausage and the cannellini beans will help keep you feeling satisfied and support your weight management goals."

Rauch adds, "The high fiber content from both the cannellini beans and the escarole will keep you full and help curb cravings that lead to overeating. By combining both the protein and fiber, this stew is a good balanced choice for a meal. Adding additional vegetables to this stew can boost the fiber content even higher."

Steak Tips with Zoodles

Per serving : 672 g

Protein : 28 g

Fiber : 2 g

If you're in a rush, but want a healthy and filling dish, try steak tips with zoodles.

Sauceda says, "Steak tips are easy to cook, high in protein, and you can also choose grass-fed for more omega-3s. Pairing this with zoodles makes this a high protein but low carb dinner which can be supportive of losing belly fat."

Beef Stir Fry

Per serving : 1 cup

Protein : 29 g

Fiber 3.6 g

Stir frys are simple, savory and a good way to get in protein and veggies.

According to Sauceda, "Stir frys are one of the best high protein dinners because they're easily customizable to whatever you have in your fridge and they can be pulled together in a pinch." She says, "By making your own marinade for the stir fry you can control the amount of sodium and sugar which can better help aid with belly fat loss."

Ground Turkey and Cabbage Stir Fry

Per serving : 0.25 grams of turkey, 0.13 head cabbage chopped or shredded, 0.25 cup Carrots

Protein : 29 g

Fiber : 4 g

Another easy and healthy stir fry is ground turkey and cabbage.

"Ground turkey and cabbage stir fry is a quick, easy high-protein dinner that helps melt belly fat by prioritizing protein and fiber," says Schuster. "When meals are flavorful (like a stir fry with teriyaki sauce) and high in protein/fiber, they help keep you full and satisfied, so you're not reaching for the ice cream after dinner. Stir fries are a quick and easy way to get dinner on the table, you can always add microwaved brown rice for a little more bulk and fiber."

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas

Per serving : 111 grams cooked chicken, 132 grams cooked vegetables, 2 corn tortillas.

Protein : 34 g

Fiber : 4 g

There's nothing better than the vibrant flavors of sizzling hot fajitas, especially when you don't have to do dishes because this next meal is one pan.

Sauceda says, "Sheet pan chicken fajitas are a perfect dinner for belly fat loss and if you have time you can marinate your chicken with herbs and spices which have anti-inflammatory properties."

Ground Turkey, Black Bean and Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

Per serving : 1 Stuffed Pepper

Protein : 35 g

Fiber : 10 g

A quick and easy healthy meal that's loaded with protein in ground turkey, black beans and quinoa stuffed in a colorful bell pepper

"This dish is a nutritional powerhouse, designed to support your weight loss goals," says Rauch. "Lean Ground Turkey (93% or higher) provides lean quality protein which may help preserve muscle mass during weight loss and boosts satiety. While also containing protein, the black beans and quinoa are both excellent sources of fiber which help regulate blood sugar levels, promote a healthy gut microbiome, and helps with slowing digestion to prevent overeating."

Rauch adds, "Research suggests that those who have a high fiber intake have a lower weight which may be due to the role that gut bacteria play in digesting fiber. This combination of high protein and high fiber is a winning combination for weight loss."

Chickpea Pasta with Grilled Chicken

Chickpea Pasta per serving : 2 ounces

Protein : 14 g

Fiber : 8 g

Grilled Chicken per serving : 3 ounces

Protein : 26 g

Fiber : 0

Total protein : 40 g

Pasta is undeniably one of the greatest comfort foods that can be made in a variety of ways, but white pasta doesn't contain much nutritional value. But if you switch to chickpea pasta, you can create a healthy and high-protein dinner.

Sauceda says, "Pasta can be a part of a diet that helps melt belly fat. Choosing a higher protein pasta like chickpea pasta is a great alternative and it also has fiber to keep you full. Adding grilled chicken to the pasta will bump up the protein and flavor even more."

Air-Fried Salmon with Veggies

Per serving : 227 g

Protein : 54 g

Fiber : 0

Salmon is delicious any way you make it, but Andrews recommends air frying a piece and serving with sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts to lose abdominal fat.

She explains, "While salmon is a higher-fat fish, it's a good source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids to help reduce inflammation and alter the gut microbiome, which could impact belly fat, according to studies. Sweet potatoes are a complex carbohydrate with a lower glycemic index and Brussels sprouts have minimal calories."

Sauceda adds, "Salmon is one of the best sources to get omega-3s which is a healthy fat that many of us don't get enough of. Omega-3s are known for their anti-inflammatory effects which can extend to metabolic health. Having good metabolic health can be a factor for losing belly fat."