Are you unsure what to eat if you are trying to stay lean while building muscle after 50? “After 50, protein becomes your body’s best tool for preserving and building lean muscle,” Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, tells Eat This, Not That! Timing is also important. “The key is spacing it out through the day so your muscles always have the fuel they need to repair and stay strong. Snacks are a great way to get the protein and distribute it evenly,” she says. “Protein snacks aren’t just for bodybuilders. They are essential for anyone over 50 who wants to stay strong, active, and energized. Think of them as little building blocks for lifelong muscle health.” Here are 7 high-protein snacks that sculpt lean muscle after 50.

Greek Yogurt with Nuts or Seeds

The first snack she recommends is Greek yogurt with nuts or seeds, boasting 18 to 20 grams of protein plus healthy fats for muscle repair and satiety. “This combo delivers the perfect mix of protein and healthy fats to keep your muscles fed between meals,” says Collingwood.

Cottage Cheese with Fruit

Next up is cottage cheese with fruit. “Slow-digesting casein protein supports overnight or afternoon muscle repair. Cottage cheese is an old-school favorite that still wins for muscle maintenance,” she says.

Hard-Boiled Eggs with Veggies

Another great snack that will fill you up with nutrients? Hard-boiled eggs with veggies. "Portable, complete protein plus nutrient-dense fiber for balance. Eggs are one of the simplest, most efficient protein sources for muscle health at any age,"

Tuna or Salmon Pack with Whole Grain Crackers

She also enjoys snacking on packs of tuna or salmon with whole-grain crackers. “Protein plus omega-3s to reduce inflammation and support recovery. These are like muscle fuel in a pouch—convenient, filling, and heart-healthy,” she says.

Protein Smoothie

If you prefer drinking your snack, make a protein smoothie, whey or plant-based. “A customizable way to hit your protein goals on the go,” says Collingwood. “A smoothie is an easy way to get a 20–25g protein boost without feeling heavy.”

Edamame or Roasted Chickpeas

Edamame or roasted chickpeas are another savory snack. “Plant-based protein and fiber to keep you satisfied. Crunchy, portable, and packed with plant power—these make snacking smart and satisfying,” says Collingwood.

String Cheese with Almonds or Apple Slices

The last snack she recommends is string cheese with almonds or apple slices. "It is a balanced snack combining protein, healthy fats, and carbs for steady energy. Cheese plus nuts or fruit gives you a steady release of fuel for both brain and muscle," she says.