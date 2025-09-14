7 Best High-Protein Snacks for Weight Loss, Say Dietitians

Everyone knows that what you eat matters for weight loss, but it’s not just what you cut out of your diet–it’s also what you add in to support wellness goals. When it comes to dropping a few pounds, protein is your best friend. It helps curb appetite, boosts metabolism, and preserves muscle mass—all key factors for sustainable fat loss. But not all protein-packed foods are created equal. To help you make smarter choices, we asked registered dietitians to share their go-to high-protein picks that support weight loss. Here are the top seven must-haves.

Roasted Edamame

Nutrition : per serving ⅓ cup

Calories : 130

Fat : 5g (Saturated fat: .5g)

Sodium : 140mg

Carbs : 9g (Fiber: 6g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 14g

Roasted edamame has an irresistible crunch and savory flavor that’s packed with protein and fiber, which aid in holding off your hunger until meal time. “The crunchy texture and savory taste can really help satisfy your cravings,” says Dr. Qianzhi Jiang, RDN, LDN, a family dietitian and owner of The Nutrition Changer.

Tuna Packets

Nutrition : per serving 1 packet

Calories : 80

Fat : 1g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 340mg

Carbs : 1g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: <1g)

Protein : 16g

Tuna packets are ideal to grab on the go and eat with crackers, or alone for protein. “No can opener is needed, plus tuna packets are shelf-stable, so you can keep one in your gym bag, your desk drawer, or, let’s be honest, your car’s glove compartment for emergency hunger strikes,” says Bess Berger, RDN, founder of Nutrition by Bess specializing in PCOS and menopause.

Cheese + Meat Snack Packs

Nutrition : per serving 1 snack pack

Calories : 310

Fat : 11-22g (Saturated fat: 5-9g)

Sodium : 280mg

Carbs : 9g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 15-16g

Cheese and meat snack packs deliver a nice amount of protein and are tasty. There’s different brands you can find, but Berger recommends the snack packs due to portion control and easy to take with you on the road. “You get just enough protein and fat to feel satisfied, without the calorie bomb,” she says. “Plus, it’s balanced: cheese gives you calcium and slow-digesting fat, while the meat pumps up the protein. Together, they curb cravings and keep your hands out of the chip bag.”

Bumble Bee Wild Caught Skinless & Boneless Pink Salmon Pouch

Nutrition : per serving 1 pouch

Calories : 160

Fat : 3.5g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 470mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 29g

Talk about a powerful protein punch with zero effort–the Bumble Bee Wild Caught Skinless & Boneless Pink Salmon Pouch is a powerhouse of nutrition and Berger loves the amount of essential goodness. “It even sneaks vitamin D, potassium, and B12,” she says. “The protein leads to fullness and that leads to less snack attacks. Plus, omega-3s keep your metabolism humming and help battle inflammation.” She adds, “This salmon pouch is portable, shelf-stable, and keeps your diet both high-protein and flavor-forward with minimal prep. Just peel, eat, and glow.”

Good Culture Classic Simply Cottage Cheese

Nutrition : per serving ½ cup

Calories : 80

Fat : 2.5g (Saturated fat: 1.5g)

Sodium : 340mg

Carbs : 3g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 14g

Whether you like it topped with fruit, paired with crackers, or plain, cottage cheese is a delicious snack that's loaded with protein. The one Berger suggests is Good Culture Classic Simply Low-Fat Classic (2% milkfat) "It's high-protein, low-calorie, packed with gut-loving probiotics, and texturally creamy."

Chobani Plain Non-Fat Greek Yogurt

Nutrition : per serving .75 cup

Calories : 90

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 65mg

Carbs : 6g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 6g)

Protein : 16g

Greek yogurt is beloved by health experts for good reasons. It’s high in protein, low in calories and helps keep you full longer. Berger recommends Chobani Plain Non-Fat Greek Yogurt because of the “probiotics that keep the gut party going strong. She says, “Greek yogurt is protein-dense and naturally creamy without the fat or added sweeteners. It’s got probiotics, calcium, and B-vitamins covered. Altogether it’s a low-calorie, high-protein, and gut-friendly homerun.”

Salmon Jerky

Nutrition : per serving 2 oz

Calories : 210

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 720mg

Carbs : 5g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 31g

Salmon jerky like Fable Fish, a responsibly sourced Alaskan company, is high in protein and can crush your food cravings, keeping you away from reaching for junk food because you’re hungry. “Salmon fish jerky can also provide unsaturated fatty acids, which are recommended as part of an overall balanced diet to lower inflammation levels,” says Dr. Jiang. “This can better help you manage food cravings in the long run.”