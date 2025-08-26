11 High-Protein Foods That Help Build Lean Muscle in 30 Days

If you have just started a weight loss journey, it can feel overwhelming. However, remind yourself that you can start burning fat and building lean muscle in just a month. We asked one of our go-to nutritionists, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board-Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies: Can you eat certain foods to promote muscle growth fast? “Muscle growth depends on consistent resistance training, adequate rest, and sufficient overall calories, not just protein. But getting enough protein is critical for building muscle,” she told us. Here are 11 high-protein foods that help build muscle in just 30 days.

Chicken Breast

The first item on her list is unsurprising: Chicken breast. What makes this white meat a great fat-burning tool? It is “lean, versatile, and rich in complete protein,” she says. If you struggle for time to cook, try grilling a few breasts at the start of the week to throw in meals.

Eggs

Next on Collingwood’s list? Eggs – and not just egg whites. “Contain high-quality protein and leucine, a key amino acid for muscle protein synthesis,” she says.

Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is another no-brainer for fat loss and building lean muscle. “Higher protein than regular yogurt and provides calcium for bone health,” Collingwood says. However, stick to plain, low-fat Greek yogurt. Flavored varieties are usually packed with sugar, which means extra calories.

Salmon

Salmon is not just a great protein source, but is packed with nutrients that will help your body thrive. “Offers protein plus omega-3 fatty acids, which may support muscle recovery,” says Collingwood. Again, try cooking salmon in batches for the week, so you can easily add it to meals.

Lean Beef

If you are a fan of red meat, Collingwood recommends lean beef. “Provides protein, iron, and creatine, which can enhance strength,” she says. You can grill up patties, or use lean beef in stir-fry or healthy pasta dishes.

Tuna

Another fish that will help you burn fat and build lean, healthy muscle? Tuna. “A convenient, lean source of protein,” Collingwood says about the fish. If you opt for tuna in the can, avoid adding fatty mayo or oil.

Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is an easy protein source that can be eaten out of the carton or added to other dishes. “Contains casein protein, which digests slowly and supports overnight muscle repair,” says Collingwood.

Tofu

If you follow a plant-based diet, you should add tofu to your shopping list. “A complete plant-based protein, great for vegetarian or vegan athletes,” says Collingwood.

Lentils

Lentils are great as a side dish, throwing in your salad, or made into burger patties. “High in protein and fiber,” says Collingwood. Don’t feel like cooking them? You can pick up a bag of pre-cooked lentils in the produce section of most stores, including Trader Joe’s.

Quinoa

One grain you should be eating if you are trying to build muscle and lose weight? Quinoa. “A high-protein grain that is also a complete protein source,” says Collingwood.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Protein Powder

And, for an extra dose of protein, add some protein powders (whey or plant-based) to your smoothie. “Convenient way to meet protein needs around workouts,” Collingwood suggests.