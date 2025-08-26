 Skip to content

11 High-Protein Foods That Help Build Lean Muscle in 30 Days

These 11 high-protein foods help you build lean muscle and burn fat faster.
Published on August 26, 2025 | 10:00 AM

If you have just started a weight loss journey, it can feel overwhelming. However, remind yourself that you can start burning fat and building lean muscle in just a month. We asked one of our go-to nutritionists, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board-Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies: Can you eat certain foods to promote muscle growth fast? “Muscle growth depends on consistent resistance training, adequate rest, and sufficient overall calories, not just protein. But getting enough protein is critical for building muscle,” she told us. Here are 11 high-protein foods that help build muscle in just 30 days.

Chicken Breast

Shutterstock

The first item on her list is unsurprising: Chicken breast. What makes this white meat a great fat-burning tool? It is “lean, versatile, and rich in complete protein,” she says. If you struggle for time to cook, try grilling a few breasts at the start of the week to throw in meals.

Eggs

eating sunny-side-up eggs
Shutterstock

Next on Collingwood’s list? Eggs – and not just egg whites. “Contain high-quality protein and leucine, a key amino acid for muscle protein synthesis,” she says.

Greek Yogurt

Shutterstock

Greek yogurt is another no-brainer for fat loss and building lean muscle. “Higher protein than regular yogurt and provides calcium for bone health,” Collingwood says. However, stick to plain, low-fat Greek yogurt. Flavored varieties are usually packed with sugar, which means extra calories.

Salmon

high protein salmon salad with roasted baby potatoes, beans, spinach, avocado with creamy lemon dressing
Roxana Ehsani for Eat This, Not That!

Salmon is not just a great protein source, but is packed with nutrients that will help your body thrive. “Offers protein plus omega-3 fatty acids, which may support muscle recovery,” says Collingwood. Again, try cooking salmon in batches for the week, so you can easily add it to meals.

Lean Beef

Paleo spread stir fry
Waterbury Publications, Inc.

If you are a fan of red meat, Collingwood recommends lean beef. “Provides protein, iron, and creatine, which can enhance strength,” she says. You can grill up patties, or use lean beef in stir-fry or healthy pasta dishes.

Tuna

canned tuna
Shutterstock

Another fish that will help you burn fat and build lean, healthy muscle? Tuna. “A convenient, lean source of protein,” Collingwood says about the fish. If you opt for tuna in the can, avoid adding fatty mayo or oil.

Cottage Cheese

 

cottage cheese
Shutterstock

Cottage cheese is an easy protein source that can be eaten out of the carton or added to other dishes. “Contains casein protein, which digests slowly and supports overnight muscle repair,” says Collingwood.

Tofu

vegan tofu lettuce wraps
Courtesy of Pinch of Yum

If you follow a plant-based diet, you should add tofu to your shopping list. “A complete plant-based protein, great for vegetarian or vegan athletes,” says Collingwood.

Lentils

lentil soup
iStock

Lentils are great as a side dish, throwing in your salad, or made into burger patties. “High in protein and fiber,” says Collingwood. Don’t feel like cooking them? You can pick up a bag of pre-cooked lentils in the produce section of most stores, including Trader Joe’s.

Quinoa

yogurt with fruit, almonds, chia seeds, and quinoa
Shutterstock

One grain you should be eating if you are trying to build muscle and lose weight? Quinoa. “A high-protein grain that is also a complete protein source,” says Collingwood.

Protein Powder

Woman holding scoop of protein powder above container with a protein shake in the background
Shutterstock

And, for an extra dose of protein, add some protein powders (whey or plant-based) to your smoothie. “Convenient way to meet protein needs around workouts,” Collingwood suggests.

 

