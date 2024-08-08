25 High-Protein Recipes That Are Also Low in Calories

A common problem people encounter when they're watching their calorie intake is not getting enough protein. On the other hand, the opposite can occur, where people increase their protein levels but struggle to keep calories within their goal limit. This is why it's important to find easy, high-protein, low-calorie recipes you enjoy.

Counting calories can benefit certain people who have a goal of gaining, losing, or managing their weight, but if you don't get enough protein during the day, you'll more than likely feel exhausted, lethargic, and hungry all the time. To make sure you're getting enough protein while you're cutting calories, we've provided 25 healthy recipes to try for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

With a couple of exceptions, the following high-protein, low-calorie recipes:

Have at least 20 grams of protein

Are less than 500 calories

Breakfast

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 280

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Protein : 21 g

Want a high-protein fish but tired of tuna salad? This smoked salmon sandwich is a tasty way to get a ton of protein for less than 3oo calories. With protein from smoked salmon, whole wheat bread, and whipped cream cheese, you can indulge in a tasty lunch while meeting your health goals at the same time.

Get our recipe for our Smoked Salmon Sandwich.

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Nutrition (Per parfait) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sugar : 34 g

Protein : 24 g

Greek yogurt is a super tasty, super easy way to get 20 grams of protein. For an added 4 grams of protein, try our homemade cranberry orange granola. Throw on some of your favorite fruit, and you'll have a protein-rich treat for only 330 calories.

Get our recipe for Greek Yogurt Parfaits.

Blueberry Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 310

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 500 mg

Protein : 20 g

You probably don't think of protein when you think of pancakes, but these blueberry lemon ricotta pancakes are packed with about 20 grams of protein per serving from eggs, cottage cheese, Greek yogurt, and whole wheat flour.

Get our recipe for Protein-Packed Blueberry Lemon Ricotta Pancakes.

Breakfast Tacos with Bacon and Spinach

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 360

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Protein : 20 g

Breakfast tacos are always a good idea, especially when you can indulge and still get 20 grams of protein for only 360 calories. With protein from bacon, eggs, corn tortillas, and Monterey Jack cheese, these tacos are a tasty solution to a low-calorie, high-protein meal plan.

Get our recipe for Breakfast Tacos with Bacon and Spinach.

Light and Fluffy Banana Pancakes

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 320

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Carbs : 54 g

Protein : 22 g

Just like our lemon blueberry pancakes, these banana pancakes are light, fluffy, and full of protein from cottage cheese, Greek yogurt, and eggs.

Get our recipe for Light and Fluffy Banana Pancakes.

Turkey-Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 422

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 256 mg

Fiber : 19 g

Sugar : 17 g

Protein : 26 g

Turkey sausage is always a great low-calorie alternative to regular pork sausage, and when you combine it with sweet potatoes, eggs, and veggies, you'll have a nutrient-dense start to your morning that you can reheat throughout the week.

Get our recipe for Turkey-Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash.

Low-Calorie Crispy Ham and Cheese Omelet with Mushrooms

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 570 mg

Protein : 28 g

This delicious and easy omelet packs about 28 grams of protein from the prosciutto, eggs, and cheese. It offers all of these nutrients and savory goodness for only 330 calories per serving.

Get our recipe for a Lower-Calorie Ham and Cheese Omelet with Mushrooms.

Steak and Eggs with Chimichurri

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 660 mg

Protein : 37 g

Steak and eggs are a filling, satisfying way to start your morning, and this recipe serves up about 37 grams of satiating protein (thanks to the skirt steak and eggs) per serving for only 400 calories. Enjoy with chimichurri sauce for a meal you'll be thinking about the rest of the day.

Get our recipe for Hearty Steak and Eggs with Chimichurri.

Sunrise Sandwich

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 380

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 980 mg

Protein : 34 g

After tasting this breakfast sandwich, you'll want to eat it every day. With rich, filling protein from the turkey, eggs, cheddar cheese, and English muffins, it will leave you feeling full and energized until lunch.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get our recipe for Sunrise Sandwich.

Black Bean Omelet

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 480 mg

Protein : 16 g

Ingredients like black beans, eggs, and feta cheese make this omelet more than just a savory treat to enjoy before your day starts. These ingredients also provide about 16 grams of vegetarian-friendly protein—all for only 330 calories.

Get our recipe for Black Bean Omelets.

Breakfast Pizza

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 350

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 900 mg

Protein : 27 g

These may not be what you'd expect with your traditional pizzas, but these breakfast pizzas made from whole-wheat English muffins are the perfect way to get protein first thing in the morning. Protein sources like cheddar cheese, eggs, whole-wheat English muffins, and ham make these an obvious choice for those who need a nutrient boost.

Get our recipe for Breakfast Pizzas.

Hearty Italian Hash with Eggs

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 378

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 577 mg

Fiber : 4 g

Sugar : 5 g

Protein : 25 g

Want a hash that you can eat in the morning or enjoy for a quick lunch? This Italian hash provides a whopping 25 grams of protein (mostly from the chicken sausage, eggs, and Asiago cheese) for under 400 calories, so you can stick to your nutrition goals.

Get our recipe for Italian Hash.

Keto Bacon and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 417

Fat : 33 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 1,088 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 22 g

These keto sandwiches are made with cloud bread, a low-carb bread alternative that uses high-protein ingredients like cream cheese and eggs. This bread, plus bacon and cheese, makes for a breakfast sandwich that dishes out 22 grams of protein for only 417 calories.

Get our recipe for Keto Breakfast Sandwich.

Scrambled Eggs with Salmon, Goat Cheese, and Asparagus

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 320

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 549 mg

Protein : 17 g

Eggs, smoked salmon, milk, and goat cheese come together to make this protein-rich, low-calorie breakfast that you can enjoy any day of the week.

Get our recipe for Salmon Scrambled Eggs.

Lunch & Dinner

Sweet and Spicy Beef Stir-Fry

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 570 mg

Protein : 18 g

This one is for lovers of meals that are both spicy and sweet. The flank steak provides about 18 grams of protein per serving, and all of the veggies will give you fiber and helpful antioxidants. Enjoy it by itself or pair it with rice.

Get our recipe for Beef Stir-Fry.

Chicken Burger with Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 730 mg

Protein : 20 g

Chicken burgers are a classic low-calorie alternative to regular beef burgers, and you'll get about 20 grams of protein in each serving from the ground chicken. Enjoy them on a bed of lettuce if you want fewer carbs in your meal, or indulge with your favorite whole-wheat buns.

Get our recipe for Chicken Burger.

Oven-Baked Buffalo Wings

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 310

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 680 mg

Protein : 23 g

These simple yet tasty chicken wings, plus the Greek yogurt and blue cheese dip on the side, will give you about 23 grams of protein per serving for only 310 calories. That certainly beats the deep-fried version you'd get at your favorite restaurant chain.

Get our recipe for Buffalo Wings.

Chicken Scaloppine

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 280

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Protein : 28 g

Combining chicken breast and prosciutto gives you plenty of protein—all for only 280 calories. Serve with a side salad or enjoy with some rice and veggies.

Get our recipe for Chicken Scaloppine.

Scallops with Chimichurri

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 480 mg

Protein : 23 g

People often go straight to tuna or salmon when they're looking for high-protein seafood, but don't forget about scallops! These flavorful mollusks provide about 23 grams of protein per serving, and this recipe's chimichurri sauce adds the perfect amount of flavor for them to soak up.

Get our recipe for Chimichurri Scallops.

Prime Rib with Italian Herb Sauce

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 450

Fat : 29 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 670 mg

Protein : 20 g

Many people assume that they can't enjoy red meat when they're trying to lower their calories, but this classic prime rib will change your mind. With 20 grams of filling protein, you can indulge in steak and stick to your health goals.

Get our recipe for Prime Rib.

Sausage and Mushroom Frittata

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Protein : 20 g

Wake up to 20 grams of satiating protein from ingredients like eggs, andouille sausage, and goat cheese. This frittata is easy to make, low in calories, and great for reheating the rest of the week.

Get our recipe for Sausage and Mushroom Frittata.

Bloody Mary Skirt Steak

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 270

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Protein : 30 g

Want to treat yourself to steak but are worried about going over your calorie goals? This skirt steak recipe is a great solution because for only 270 calories, you can get around 30 grams of filling protein and flavors you'll be dreaming about the rest of the day.

Get our recipe for Bloody Mary Skirt Steak.

Grilled Flank Steak and Vegetables

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 572

Fat : 38 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 992 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 43 g

This is the one recipe on our list that exceeds 500 calories, but a filling, nutrient-rich meal that provides 43 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber for only 572 calories is well worth it.

Get our recipe for Flank Steak and Vegetables.

Seared Swordfish with Avocado Salsa

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 392

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 536 mg

Fiber : 6 g

Sugar : 3 g

Protein : 35 g

Treat yourself to flavorful swordfish for 35 grams of protein and less than 400 calories. The salsa made of avocado, cilantro, blueberries, and bell peppers will also provide a boost of flavor and powerful vitamins.

Get our recipe for Seared Swordfish.

Keto-Friendly BBQ Pork

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 385

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 604 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 40 g

BBQ pork doesn't have to be calorie-dense and heavy in added sugars. This healthier alternative recipe is only 385 calories but provides an impressive 40 grams of protein per serving.

Get our recipe for Keto BBQ Pork.

