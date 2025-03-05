9 Healthiest Butter Brands You Can Buy Right Now

It's undeniable that butter makes everything taste better. From breads to sauces to a hot stack of pancakes, butter will instantly elevate any dish. But it's not healthy. It's loaded with saturated fat, which can raise bad cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart disease when too much is consumed. And let's be honest–it's hard to hold back on portion size when it comes to butter. The tastier the dish, the more butter it likely has.

However, there are several healthier alternatives that are delicious and fit into a balanced diet and Trista K. Best, Registered Dietitian at The Candida Diet explains what to look for when shopping for high-quality butters.

"There are three primary characteristics you'll want to ensure your butter has: pasture-raised/grass-fed cows, organic/non-GMO, and made without synthetic hormones or additives," says Best. "There are certainly other factors to consider for health, but choosing a butter with these three characteristics will put you on the right track to picking a high-quality butter."

With that in mind, below are 9 butters that are healthy options ranked from healthy to healthiest by nutritional value and ethical sourcing. Here's how we chose them:

Grass-Fed: Butters made from cow's milk that eat grass in pastures is healthier because they're "higher in omega-3 and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) fatty acids, which have been associated with heart health benefits," says Dawn Menning, MS, RD, CDCES, Program Director for Digital Health at Nutu App. "These butters are less processed and contain simple ingredients."

Simple Ingredients: It's important to know what you're eating and when an item has too many ingredients, that's a red flag. Meaning explains, "Healthier butter is one that has simple ingredients, is minimally processed and has a better nutritional profile than a traditional butter. Some unhealthy butters contain a variety of oils, preservatives, and additives."

Balanced Nutrition: Butter can be loaded with fat, salt and calories, so we chose options with a favorable balance.

Challenge Spreadable Butter with Avocado Oil

Nutrition : 1 tbsp

Calories : 80

Fat : 9g (Saturated fat: 4g)

Sodium : 100mg

Carbs :0 g (Fiber: 0 , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0 g

Challenge Spreadable Butter with Avocado Oil is free of harmful ingredients without compromising taste, is low in saturated fat and is good for heart health, but contains less Omega-3s than others on our list.

Amy Davis, RDN says, "This blend of butter and avocado oil offers the great taste of butter with the heart-healthy monounsaturated fats found in avocado oil. It has only 4g saturated fat per tablespoon, versus 7g saturated fat found in classic butter, and is made with three simple ingredients."

Organic Valley Classic Butter made with Pasture Raised Cream

Nutrition : 1 tbsp

Calories : 100

Fat : 11g (Saturated fat: 7g)

Sodium : 0mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0, Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0 g

The Organic Valley Classic Butter made with Pasture Raised Cream is a healthy alternative to other brands and is rich in Omega-3s, but it's not 100% grass-fed, according to their site. The majority of the cow's diet does come from grass, but also receive a 15% portion of organic grain for a well-balanced diet and to ensure nutrition.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Organic Valley Butter is made with 100% organic ingredients that are sourced from pasture-raised cows," says best. "This ensures that no antibiotics or synthetic hormones have been added. The pasture raised nature of the cattle means the byproducts from them are higher in omega-3s, vitamin K, and CLA, all of which are great for bone and heart health.

She adds, "The ingredients label for Organic Valley Butter lists two simple ingredients, Pasteurized Organic Sweet Cream (Milk) and Lactic Acid. This short list of ingredients should give the consumer confidence that they are consuming the purest form of butter possible."

Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter

Nutrition : 1 tbsp

Calories : 100

Fat : 11 g (Saturated fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 100mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0 , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0 g

Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter is made with 95% Irish grass-fed cows, according to their site, "which means a higher amount of beneficial nutrients such as omega-3s and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA)," says Best.

She adds, "Unlike other forms of butter that are high in pro-inflammatory omega-6s, Kerrygold provides anti-inflammatory omega-3s. This brand is also rich in beta-carotene and vitamin A while also being void of added hormones and synthetic ingredients. For those needing to watch their sodium intake, even the salted variety of this brand contains just 100 mg of sodium and the unsalted variety has zero grams."

Kirkland Pasture-Raised Butter

Nutrition :

Calories : 100

Fat : 11g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 75mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0 , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

Kirkland is Costco's signature private label and has everything from furniture to clothes and now butter. The retail giant teamed up with a New Zealand farm to create Kirkland Pasture-Raised Butter, which was launched in 2021. The brand is 95% grass-fed per Costco's site and according to Mary Sabat, MS, RDN, LD, it's a healthy butter to consider.

"Kirkland Pasture-Raised Butter is a nutritious and natural choice, made with only pasteurized cream and salt," she says. "Sourced from cows that graze on pasture, this butter is richer in omega-3 fatty acids, conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), and essential fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, and K2."

Sabat adds, "These nutrients contribute to heart health, support brain function, and aid in overall wellness. With no unnecessary additives, this butter provides a clean, wholesome source of high-quality fats, making it a great addition to a balanced diet."

Vital Farms

Nutrition : 1 tbsp

Calories : 110

Fat : 12g (Saturated fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 78mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0 , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0 g

Vital Farms butter is higher in saturated fat and made 90% grass-fed cows, per their website, but the family farms care deeply about animal welfare and abides by sustainable practices.

Best says, "Vital Farms produces a high quality butter rich in essential fats and nutrients using pasture-raised, grass-fed cows. Their practices are organic and ethical, as they integrate regenerative agriculture practices. Their butter is also made without genetically modified organisms, synthetic additives, or hormones.

Nellie's Free-Range Grass-Fed Unsalted Butter

Nutrition :

Calories : 100

Fat : 11g (Saturated fat: 7g)

Sodium : 0mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

While Nellie's Free-Range Grass-Fed Unsalted Butter is a healthy option, it's not USDA Certified Organic, meaning the company can't guarantee their cows are free from GMOs. According to their site, the farms they've partnered with have the freedom to use synthetic pesticides to control pest problems on their lands, however their pastures are "rarely sprayed."

That said, Michelle Rauch MSc RDN, Registered Dietitian/Nutritionist for The Actors Fund approves of Nellie's Free-Range Grass-Fed Unsalted Butter because it's grass-fed, high in omegas, contains no worrisome ingredients and has other health benefits.

"Grass-fed butter is often considered a 'better' option as it contains a higher proportion of beneficial fatty acids such as omega-3s and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA)," she explains. "Grass-fed butter tends to have a higher unsaturated ('good') fat content and less saturated ('bad') fats. Furthermore, grass-fed butter often is richer in vitamins and minerals such as A, E, Vitamins B2 and B3, calcium, and phosphorus."

Rauch adds, "Nellie's is made with limited ingredients, so it is void of anything artificial. It lists its ingredients as butter made from pasteurized cream, milk, and lactic acid. Despite being a better option, butter should be consumed sparingly especially in the setting of heart disease and high cholesterol."

Truly Grass-Fed Natural Creamy Unsalted Butter

Nutrition :

Calories : 100

Fat : 12g (Saturated fat: 7g)

Sodium : 0mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

Truly Grass-Fed Natural Creamy Unsalted Butter is 95% grass-fed and according to Rauch is a "better choice over other conventional varieties. She explains, "Grass-fed butter has a favorable fat profile vs the traditional variety due to the increased presence of beneficial fatty acids such as CLA and Omega-3's. Given that it has just one ingredient, pasteurized cream, there are no additives, no surprises."

She adds, "This product is Non-GMO, growth hormone rBST-free and antibiotic free. If that isn't enough to convince you, 'grass-fed' butter is considered to be more environmentally-friendly, and positive for animal welfare."

While this is a healthier choice, Rauch emphasizes, "Despite the aforementioned benefits, butter is high in calories and fat which has been linked to heart disease. Consider using occasionally if you are looking to reduce calorie intake, are at risk or have heart disease. The American Heart Association recommends keeping saturated fats to less than 6% of your total daily calorie intake."

Delitia Buffalo Milk Butter

Nutrition : Per Tablespoon – 14g

Calories : 100

Fat : 11g (Saturated fat: 7g)

Sodium : 90mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

Imported from Italy, Delitia Buffalo Butter is a "unique and nutritious alternative to traditional cow's milk butter, made from pasteurized water buffalo cream and cultures," says Sabat.

She explains, "Because buffalo milk contains a different type of casein than cow's milk, it is often easier to digest and less inflammatory for individuals with dairy sensitivities. Additionally, it is naturally rich in healthy fats, omega-3s, and fat-soluble vitamins like A and K2, which support brain function, heart health, and overall well-being. With its creamy texture and high nutrient content, this butter is a wholesome choice for those looking for a more digestible dairy option."

Zeal Butter

Nutrition : Per Tablespoon – 14g

Calories : 100

Fat : 11g (Saturated fat: 7g)

Sodium : 90mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

The No. 1 highest-quality butter on our list is Zeal Butter.

Sabat explains, "Zeal Butter is a pure and nutrient-rich choice, made solely from pasteurized cream sourced from grass-fed cows in New Zealand. These pasture-raised cows produce butter that is naturally higher in beneficial fats like omega-3s and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), which support heart health and reduce inflammation."

She adds, "Slow-churned for a rich, creamy texture, this butter is also free from antibiotics, hormones, and GMOs, making it a clean and wholesome option. Additionally, grass-fed butter has been shown to have lower atherogenic and thrombogenic properties, meaning it is less likely to contribute to fat accumulation in cells or blood clot formation, supporting overall cardiovascular health."