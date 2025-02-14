If You Can Hold This Pose for 60 Seconds, You're Stronger Than Most

Strength isn't just about lifting heavy weights or cranking out countless reps in the gym. True strength comes down to control, endurance, and stability – qualities that separate those with functional power from those who are simply strong on paper. One of the best ways to test your strength isn't with a barbell or a dumbbell but with a simple bodyweight challenge: the single-arm side plank hold.

Holding this pose for 60 seconds requires a combination of core strength, shoulder stability, and total body control. It's a test that many people, even those who train regularly, struggle to pass. If you can maintain proper form for a full minute, you're stronger than most and well on your way to building the kind of functional strength that supports overall athleticism and longevity. But if you struggle to hold it, don't worry. This test also serves as an excellent training tool to build up the endurance and control you need.

In this article, we'll break down why the single-arm side plank hold is such a powerful strength test, how to perform it correctly, and the best ways to train your body to master the movement. Whether you pass the test or not, this is a challenge worth incorporating into your routine to build core strength, improve stability, and enhance your overall fitness.

The Strength Test: Single-Arm Side Plank Hold

Why This Test Works

The single-arm side plank hold isn't just about core strength. It's a full-body test that challenges multiple muscle groups at once. Holding this position requires:

Core endurance to maintain spinal alignment without collapsing.

Shoulder stability to support your body weight with a single arm.

Oblique strength to keep your torso from sagging or twisting.

Hip control to prevent your lower body from dropping.

If you can hold this pose for 60 seconds per side with perfect form, you demonstrate elite core control, strong stabilizer muscles, and impressive endurance.

How to Perform the Single-Arm Side Plank Hold

Start by lying on your right side with your legs extended and stacked on top of each other. Place your right forearm on the floor directly under your shoulder, keeping your elbow at a 90-degree angle. Engage your core and lift your hips off the ground, forming a straight line from head to heels. Extend your left arm straight up toward the ceiling for balance. Hold this position for as long as possible, aiming for at least 60 seconds. Repeat on the other side.

Key Form Tips:

Keep your hips lifted. Don't let them sag toward the floor.

Avoid leaning forward or backward; your body should remain aligned.

Keep your supporting shoulder engaged and pressed away from your ear.

How to Train for the 60-Second Hold

If you can't hold the pose for a full minute yet, don't worry. There are ways to build up the necessary strength and endurance. Here are the best exercises to help you master this test:

Standard Side Plank (3 Sets of 30 Seconds Per Side)

If the single-arm variation is too challenging, start with a standard forearm side plank to build core strength. Hold for 30 seconds per side, gradually increasing your time each week.

Side Plank Hip Lifts (3 Sets of 12 Reps Per Side)

This movement helps develop endurance in your obliques and hips by adding dynamic movement to the plank position. Lower your hips toward the floor, then lift them back up to the starting position.

Shoulder Taps from Side Plank (3 Sets of 10 Taps Per Side)

Once you build a strong base, try tapping your top hand to your bottom shoulder while keeping your body stable. This forces your core and shoulders to work harder to maintain control.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Single-Arm Dumbbell Holds (3 Sets of 20 Seconds Per Side)

Since shoulder stability is key for holding the pose, perform single-arm overhead holds with a dumbbell or kettlebell. This strengthens the stabilizing muscles needed to maintain your plank position.