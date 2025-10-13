As a shopping expert, I spend several hours a week sifting through the new arrivals section at stores, ranging from Trader Joe’s and Costco to HomeGoods. While many venture to the latter for home decor, organizing must-haves, and bedding, the discount store is a mecca for gourmet foodies. On my recent visit, I was surprised by all the fancy food and drinks I found there, ranging from imported pasta and olive oil to artisan maple syrup and name brand K-Cups. What can you find at your store this week? Here are the 7 best new HomeGoods foods hitting shelves this week.

Toto Pumpkin Spice Protein Cookies

There are lots of gourmet and specialty products at HomeGoods. I found these Toto Pumpkin Spice Ooey Gooey Cookie, gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free cookies packed with superfoods. There are a whopping 7 grams of protein per cookie, which is just $19.99 for a box of 10. The same box is $32.99 on the brand’s website.

So Many K-Cups for Less

There are so many K-Cups to choose from at HomeGoods. I was surprised to see options from Dunkin’, Cafe Bustelo, Cinnabon, and even Starbucks’ Brown Sugar Cinnamon. If there is a limited-edition flavor your local grocery store no longer has, you might be able to find it at HomeGoods.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Endless Drink Syrup Flavors

There is also a massive section devoted to syrups. From Matteo’s Cocktail Mixers to Torani’s extensive collection, there’s a flavor for every craving. I found the prices to be super low. For example, a bottle of Torani is $7.49 at HomeGoods compared to $10.99 retail.

And, Artisan Maple Syrup

If you are all about artisan maple syrup, head to HomeGoods. There are so many gourmet options at various price points.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Imported Olive Oil and Vinegar

If you are serious about olive oil, HomeGoods is as gourmet as you will get. Three shelves were packed with various oils in cans, bottles, and jars. Many of them were imported from Europe.

And Lotsa Pasta

If you are a dried pasta snob, HomeGoods is here for you. I found so many pasta brands, shapes, and sizes, many of which are super unique and hard to find in traditional grocery stores. They even had some gluten-free options.

Asian noodles and Ramen

If you are a sucker for Asian noodles and Ramen, you will also find some cult favorites at HomeGoods. I spotted Jin Ramen cups in mild and spicy, and even Smoko Vietnamese Beef Pho soup.