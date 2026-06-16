How to Make the Ultimate Surf and Turf on the Grill for Father’s Day, According to Chefs

Chef tips for grilling surf and turf for a memorable Father's Day meal.

Firing up the grill for Father’s Day is a tradition for many families. It’s a chance to gather outdoors, enjoy great food and celebrate Dad with a memorable meal. If you’re looking to elevate the menu this year, surf and turf is a classic choice that combines the best of land and sea. To help you create the ultimate Father’s Day feast, Eat This, Not That! asked Dagan Lynn, executive chef with Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner, to share his tips.



Make it Your Own

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The beauty of surf and turf is its flexibility. Rather than following a strict recipe, you can tailor the meal to your preferences and budget. “While filet and lobster may be the classic pairing, surf and turf is highly customizable,” says Chef Lynn. “Home cooks can swap cuts based on taste, budget and comfort level.” He adds, “Tender cuts like tenderloin, strip steak or ribeye are ideal as they cook well on the grill or in a skillet and pair nicely with rich seafood.”

Use Simple Grilling Techniques for Better Results

You don’t need advanced grilling skills to cook steak like a pro. According to Chef Lynn, a handful of simple techniques can make a noticeable difference in flavor and texture. “Avoid overcrowding the grill or pan to ensure an even cook and a proper sear, and don’t press down on steaks, which can release juices and dry out the meat,” Chef Lynn advises. “Use a meat thermometer to cook to 145°F for medium rare or 160°F for medium, then let the steak rest before serving.”

Add a Complementary Sauce

Don’t overlook the finishing touch—a complementary sauce can take surf and turf to the next level, says Chef Lynn. “Pair surf and turf with a creamy, savory sauce to elevate the flavors of both the beef and seafood. Classic options include hollandaise or remoulade.”

Get Creative with the Format

One of the best things about surf and turf is its versatility. Don’t be afraid to experiment with different combinations and serving styles. “Try beef kabobs paired with shrimp, or experiment with more unique dishes like Blackened Beef Ribeye Roast Surf and Turf that marries a juicy ribeye with a seafood Yorkshire pudding for a fresh and unexpected take on the classic dish,”Chef Lynn suggests. But if you are looking for a traditional surf-and-turf, here is Chef Lynn’s recipe.