Culver’s Is Giving Away New Chicken Sandwiches

I’m just going to go ahead and say it: Chicken is so hot right now. The popular poultry has soared in demand over the last few years due to changes in taste trends and the economy, as beef continues to become increasingly expensive. It seems as though a new chicken chain is popping up wherever you look and fast food restaurants are expanding their chicken offerings. Culver’s is the latest chain to hop on the bandwagon, recently announcing a cool new sandwich lineup.

Culver’s Is Revamping Its Chicken Sandwich Lineup

The Wisconsin-based restaurant chain announced this week that it is revamping its chicken sandwich lineup, with an array of juicier, crispier, and tastier sandwiches set to land in restaurants on June 16. According to the brand, they have been developing the sandwiches for many years.

Here Are the Three Sandwiches

After extensive testing, the brand’s culinary team perfected their recipe for Crispy Chicken, Spicy Crispy Chicken and Grilled Chicken sandwiches. The trio will be a permanent addition to Culver’s menu at every restaurant.

Here’s What to Expect on Every Sandwich

Each sandwich features a “symphony of fresh, flavorful ingredients,” according to Culver’s. This will include an “improved” chicken filet, prepared to grilled or crispy “perfection,” crunchier pickle slices, creamy mayo, crisp lettuce and tomato, and most excitingly, a brand-new, toasted brioche bun, “the only Culver’s sandwich on this bun!”

Culver’s Is Giving Away 100,000 Free Sandwiches

And, to sweeten the deal, Culver's is giving away a free chicken sandwich to the first 100 guests who order one at all 1,000-plus restaurants on June 16 to celebrate the arrival of the new and improved sandwiches. The giveaway is valid for dine-in, to-go, or drive-thru orders only, with one preferred sandwich per guest.

Every “Little Detail” Is Improved

“We know the love our guests have for chicken, so we wanted to give them new chicken sandwich options that are undeniably delicious,” said Kasey McDonald, Culver’s head of culinary. “Every little detail is improved—from the juiciness of the chicken to the soft, new brioche bun it sits on. We took our time to make sure we got these perfect. We’re certain that once you taste them, you’ll love them … so we’re giving 100,000 of them away for free.”