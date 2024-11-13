Fast-Growing Chicken Chain Announces 42 New Locations

Many chicken chains, both big and small, have announced major growth plans this year. And if you're a fan of chicken tenders, you could soon have a new go-to spot.

This week, Huey Magoo's, the Florida-based, fast-casual chain that specializes in chicken tenders, announced that it's opening 42 restaurants in three new states: Texas, Arizona, and Virginia. These new franchises will bring the chain to 15 total states, with more than 250 restaurants in development.

11 Regional Chicken Chains You Need To Try at Least Once

In the Lone Star State, Huey Magoo's plans to open 23 new restaurants, including 10 in San Antonio, 10 in the Rio Grande Valley, and three in Laredo. The new Arizona restaurants will include 12 locations in Maricopa County. Over in Virginia, the company said it will open seven new restaurants in Albermarle, Augusta, Campbell, Montgomery, Roanoke, Rockbridge, and Rockingham counties.

While Huey Magoo's didn't share when it expects to open these 42 new locations, a representative told ABC15 Arizona that the company hopes to open its first Maricopa County restaurant in 2025.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The chain prides itself on serving "the filet mignon of chicken," highlighting that its tenders are made from the tenderloin, which it says is "the best 3% of the chicken." According to Huey Magoo's, the tenders are all-natural and free of preservatives. The menu includes both breaded and grilled chicken tenders, which customers can enjoy as a meal or in salads, sandwiches, and wraps.

In addition to the 42 recently announced franchises, Huey Magoo's has even more restaurants opening their doors. Some upcoming locations include Greenwood, S.C; Cape Coral and Tallahassee, Fla.; Bellefontaine, Ohio; Perry, Ga; and Tupelo, Miss. The chicken chain is also opening its first airport location at Florida's Sarasota-Bradententon International Airport.

The 42 Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chains Right Now

"When we first started expanding outside of Florida, we had our eyes set on the Southeast, and to now be able to call ourselves a nationwide brand is extraordinary," CEO Andy Howard said in a statement. "Not only are we expanding far beyond what we had initially planned geographically, we are also further developing the brand's footprint to include non-traditional type locations, like college campuses, hotels, sports stadiums, and airports. As we look ahead, the sky is truly the limit."

Huey Magoo's was founded in Central Florida in 2004. The chain currently has restaurants in Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Missouri, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Las Vegas.