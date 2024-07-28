11 Regional Chicken Chains You Need To Try at Least Once

Famous for its hamburgers and hot dogs, America may seem like a nation of beef eaters, but it's sustained by chicken more than anything. Versatile, affordable, and loaded with lean protein, chicken is the country's most widely consumed meat—and it's not even close.

According to Statista, the average American eats about 98 pounds of the popular poultry yearly, compared to just 59 pounds of beef.

With such high demand, it's no surprise that chicken chains are booming. From fast-food joints like Chick-fil-A and Popeyes to sit-down restaurants like Buffalo Wild Wings, there's usually at least one major national poultry provider nearby. But when you zoom into local communities, you'll find an even richer tapestry of restaurants ready to serve chicken in its many forms.

Whether you have an affinity for chicken sandwiches, Southern-style fried chicken, chicken salad, or rotisserie chicken, there's a regional chicken chain that's worth checking out. Make sure to add these restaurants to your must-try list during your travels. You may even find an undiscovered gem that's right around the corner from where you live.

Haven Hot Chicken

Haven Hot Chicken is a fast-growing chain in Connecticut specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken. Its popularity is apparent. in the last year alone, three new locations have opened, bringing its total to eight shops, with a ninth on the way–quite an impressive showing for a chain that is currently confined to one small state. The menu offers various dry rubs, ranging from "Country" (no spice) to "Haven" (for the hot head). Other menu highlights include side dishes like banana pudding, mac and cheese, and garlic-dill pickles.

5 Best Hot Chicken Spots in Nashville, According to Chefs

The Crack Shack

The Crack Shack only has four locations, three of which are found in Southern California. Its small size has not held it back when it comes to national acclaim. Thrillist named it one of the best fried chicken restaurants in the U.S. Its unique appeal is due in part to the menu, which focuses on ingredients sourced from local boutique farms and bakeries. This is not your typical chicken sandwich chain. Indeed, there are several fan-favorite sandwiches on the menu, but customers can also order bowls, desserts, and breakfast sandwiches.

Hattie B's Hot Chicken

Hattie B's Hot Chicken has grown over the years, adding locations in Las Vegas, Austin, Atlanta, and Dallas. But make no mistake: this brand has distinct Nashville vibes. In fact, the Tennessee-based chain has five locations in Music City, where customers can expect lines out the door on a regular basis.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The menu embraces the local specialty that is hot chicken, but customers who are not as enthused by super-spicy food can enjoy a mild version of the house's fried chicken, too. Pair your chicken with sides likes Pimento Mac and Cheese, and you have the makings of an authentic Tennessee meal.

8 Fast-Food Chains That Serve the Best Hot Chicken

Roscoe's

This legendary Los Angeles-based chicken chain is small but mighty. With seven locations, all of which are in Southern California, Roscoe's is a hyper-local chain that that serves delicious fried chicken in various meal combinations, including its famous chicken and waffles. You don't have to fly out to Los Angeles to get your hands on Roscoe's fried chicken, however. The chain offers shipping nationwide for both its food and its popular merchandise.

11 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Fried Chicken & Waffles

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

Tennessee-based chain Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken opened in 1984, but its roots date farther back to an old family recipe. That same recipe is used in the chain's 40 locations today and is featured in menu items that include a multitude of fried chicken options, along with several side dishes and meal combos. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken has expanded into several states over the years, stretching as far west as California, but you are more likely to drive by a restaurant in its home state of Tennessee.

The 25 Best Fried Chicken Restaurants in America

The Cookshack

With seven locations in Texas, the Cookshack is a popular chain that locals enjoy and visitors wish they had in their own hometowns. The chain has received numerous accolades, including shout-outs in Yelp's "Top 100 Restaurants in Texas" in both 2021 and 2023. Its menu caters to chicken enthusiasts with its signature hot chicken served in numerous forms, from sandwiches and tacos to chicken and waffles. Applewood-smoked ribs are also in good supply. Make sure to finish your meal off with Aunt Peggy's Ice Cream Sandwich.

Frenchy's

The next time you're in the Houston area, make sure to visit Frenchy's Chicken, which specializes "New Orleans-inspired Creole comforts," according to its website. The chain has been a Space City mainstay since 1969, growing to nearly a dozen locations today. Wings, drumsticks, and thighs are always on deck for your next meal, but Frenchy's also serves fish and shrimp dishes, too, as well as southern-style desserts like peach cobbler and sweet potato pie.

The 16 Best Fried Chicken Dishes in America, According to Chefs

Fry The Coop

Standout fried chicken chains are not strictly reserved for the southern regions of the United States, and you don't have to visit Nashville to find exceptional Nashville-style chicken, either. Chicago has a stake in the genre as well with Fry the Coop, a chicken chain that provides customers with chicken sandwiches and tenders that can be prepared as hot as you can handle. "Best chicken sandwich I've ever had," wrote one reviewer on the restaurant's website. "I've had a lot of chicken sandwiches."

Chicken N Pickle

Chicken N Pickle is a Kansas City-based chain serving tasty wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The "pickle" in its name isn't just for the fried pickles found on the menu. It's also representative of the pickleball and the other casual sports and games you can enjoy while visiting. Where else can you enjoy a plate of chicken and waffles followed by a round of the popular paddle game, all under the same roof? You're most likely to find Chicken N Pickle locations in the Midwest, but some spots have popped up in Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada.

15 Best Chicken Chains in America

Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken chains need not focus solely on fried foods to make a name for themselves. For Chicken Salad Chick, the goal is to provide fresh-made food to its customers. That means several varieties of chicken salad, from traditional recipes to spicy new spins on the classic like Buffalo-style and jalapeño-laced varieties. With over 200 locations, Chicken Salad Chick can be found in numerous states, with the vast majority concentrated around the southeastern U.S.

Fuku

This fried chicken chain from celebrity chef David Chang draws from "both Asian and American influences," according to its website. That goal manifests throughout the menu, featuring habanero-brined chicken, wings rubbed with smoky gochugaru chili and garlic, and waffle fries with all of the fixings. Fuku first opened in the New York City's East Village in 2015, with additional locations opening across the city and also also in sports venues around the country.