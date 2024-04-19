 Skip to content

Hy-Vee Is About to Get Much Bigger After Acquiring Another Supermarket Chain

The grocery chain plans to enter its ninth midwestern state next month.
Avatar for ET Author
By Brianna Ruback
Published on April 19, 2024 | 12:11 PM
FACT CHECKED BY Justine Goodman

Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee is continuing to grow its presence in the Midwest. On Wednesday, April 17, the company announced plans to acquire Strack & Van Til Food Market, a Northwest Indiana grocery chain that is also known as Indiana Grocery Group, LLC.

The acquisition will add 22 stores and about 2,800 employees to Hy-Vee's portfolio. This marks Hy-Vee's entrance into Indiana, its ninth state. Hy-Vee currently operates more than 550 retail units, which cover grocery stores, drug stores, pharmacies, restaurants, and convenience stores.

Under this new ownership, Strack & Van Til will keep its name and operate as Hy-Vee's subsidiary, just like the company's other subsidiaries. Some of these include Midwest Heritage, Perishable Distributors of Iowa, D&D Foods, Amber Specialty Pharmacy, Vivid Clear Rx, and Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits.

 Costco Rival Meijer Is Opening 3 Massive New Supercenters Next Month—Here's Where

hyvee illinois
Peru HV/Facebook

Hy-vee expects to finalize this acquisition in early May. The company is now a member of Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG), which supplies Strack & Van Til's stores in Northwest Indiana. Hy-Vee said it would continue to serve its current grocery stores with its own supply chain facilities in Ankeny, Chariton, Cherokee, and Cumming, Iowa.

"As our company continues to expand into Indiana and the Southeast region, Strack & Van Til's customer-centric focus and company vision to 'make lives easier' aligns with Hy-Vee's values and growth strategy," Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee's CEO, said in a press release.

RELATED: 10 Grocery Chains Opening Dozens of New Stores in 2024

Beyond this acquisition, Hy-Vee has multiple upcoming grocery store openings. While the company planned to start construction on two stores in Zionsville and Fishers, Ind., later this year, Tina Potfoff, a Hy-Vee spokesperson, told the Des Moines Register that the timeline may change because of the acquisition.

Hy-Vee also plans to enter Kentucky and Tennessee with additional supermarkets and confirmed in 2022 that it will open in Alabama.

In February, the grocery chain opened two stores in Wisconsin—one in Janesville and another in Oregon. Hy-Vee currently operates stores in eight midwestern states: Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Brianna Ruback
Brianna is a staff writer at Eat This, Not That! She attended Ithaca College, where she graduated with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies. Read more about Brianna
Filed Under
// //
More in Groceries
  • three boxes of fruit snacks on a pink background

    15 Popular Fruit Snacks, Ranked by Sugar

  • hyvee wisconsin

    Hy-Vee Is About to Get Much Bigger

  • 9 Healthiest Frozen Yogurts on Grocery Shelves—and 3 To Avoid

    12 Best & Worst Frozen Yogurts on Grocery Shelves

  • Trader Joe's Basil & Every Other Major Food Recall You Need to Know About Right Now

    Every Major Food Recall to Know About Right Now

  • Costco exterior

    11 Major Changes You’ll See At Costco In 2024

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.