 Skip to content

Costco Rival Meijer Is Opening 3 Massive New Supercenters Next Month—Here's Where

All three new locations will be larger than the average size of a Costco warehouse.
Avatar for ET Author
By Zoe Strozewski
Published on April 10, 2024 | 3:27 PM
FACT CHECKED BY Justine Goodman

Meijer already boasts a massive footprint in the Midwest with more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, and other types of shops spread throughout the region. And come next month, the grocer's already sizable store count will grow even larger.

Meijer just announced that three brand-new supercenters will open their doors to customers on May 14. Two of the new locations will be in the Ohio cities of Alliance and North Canton, boosting Meijer's presence in the state to 55 stores. The other new supercenter will open in Hillsdale, Mich., marking the chain's 127th store in the state.

 10 Grocery Chains Opening Dozens of New Stores in 2024

All three of the new supercenters will span a whopping 159,000 square feet. That's even larger than the average size of a Costco warehouse—147,000 square feet—though some Costco locations do run as large as 231,000 square feet.

The new stores will host the same types of products and departments featured at existing Meijer locations, including fresh produce, grocery staples, bakery items, home goods, electronics, beauty products, garden centers, and pharmacies. Meijer Express gas stations will also open adjacent to the North Canton and Hillsdale locations on April 18. Select job openings are still available at the new supercenters, which candidates can browse and apply for here.

Meijer storefront
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock

Once the new locations begin serving customers next month, they'll become the latest in a string of recent Meijer store openings. Several brand-new Meijer supercenters have held grand openings in the past year in cities including Warren, Ohio; Wooster, Ohio; and Elkhart, Ind.

Meijer also opened two smaller format grocery stores in Michigan early last year, and debuted a new neighborhood market in Cleveland's Fairfax neighborhood in January 2024. In addition to Ohio, Indiana, and its home state of Michigan, Meijer also operates stores in Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

RELATED: The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

Meijer is only one of the major grocery chains that plan to expand significantly in 2024. The discount chain Dollar General announced during a recent earnings call that it expects to open 800 new locations this year, remodel 1,500 stores, and relocate 85 others. That totals approximately 2,385 store projects for the full year.

Meanwhile, Costco expects to open 30 new warehouses during the 2024 fiscal year. Loomis, Calif.; North Port, Fla.; Mount Juliet, Tenn.; Riverbank, Calif.; and Richmond, Texas among the markets slated to host the planned locations.

Even Trader Joe's is working on expanding. The retailer recently added 17 new stores to its growth pipeline.

Zoe Strozewski
Zoe Strozewski is a News Writer for Eat This, Not That! A Chicago native who now lives in New Jersey, she graduated from Kean University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Read more about Zoe
Filed Under
// //
More in Groceries
  • Costco Rival Meijer Is Opening 3 Massive New Supercenters Next Month—Here's Where

    Meijer Opening 3 Massive New Supercenters Next Month

  • costco storefront on a lavender designed background

    12 Best Costco Deals You Can Score in April

  • Trader Joe's Is Pulling Its Brand-New Garlic Bread Due to Quality Issues

    Trader Joe’s Pulls New Garlic Bread From Stores

  • a collage of grocery products arranged on a colorful designed yellow background

    The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

  • bottles of protein shakes on a purple background

    I Tried 11 Protein Shakes & the Best Was Rich and Smooth

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.