Costco Rival Meijer Is Opening 3 Massive New Supercenters Next Month—Here's Where

Meijer already boasts a massive footprint in the Midwest with more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, and other types of shops spread throughout the region. And come next month, the grocer's already sizable store count will grow even larger.

Meijer just announced that three brand-new supercenters will open their doors to customers on May 14. Two of the new locations will be in the Ohio cities of Alliance and North Canton, boosting Meijer's presence in the state to 55 stores. The other new supercenter will open in Hillsdale, Mich., marking the chain's 127th store in the state.

All three of the new supercenters will span a whopping 159,000 square feet. That's even larger than the average size of a Costco warehouse—147,000 square feet—though some Costco locations do run as large as 231,000 square feet.

The new stores will host the same types of products and departments featured at existing Meijer locations, including fresh produce, grocery staples, bakery items, home goods, electronics, beauty products, garden centers, and pharmacies. Meijer Express gas stations will also open adjacent to the North Canton and Hillsdale locations on April 18. Select job openings are still available at the new supercenters, which candidates can browse and apply for here.

Once the new locations begin serving customers next month, they'll become the latest in a string of recent Meijer store openings. Several brand-new Meijer supercenters have held grand openings in the past year in cities including Warren, Ohio; Wooster, Ohio; and Elkhart, Ind.

Meijer also opened two smaller format grocery stores in Michigan early last year, and debuted a new neighborhood market in Cleveland's Fairfax neighborhood in January 2024. In addition to Ohio, Indiana, and its home state of Michigan, Meijer also operates stores in Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

Meijer is only one of the major grocery chains that plan to expand significantly in 2024. The discount chain Dollar General announced during a recent earnings call that it expects to open 800 new locations this year, remodel 1,500 stores, and relocate 85 others. That totals approximately 2,385 store projects for the full year.

Meanwhile, Costco expects to open 30 new warehouses during the 2024 fiscal year. Loomis, Calif.; North Port, Fla.; Mount Juliet, Tenn.; Riverbank, Calif.; and Richmond, Texas among the markets slated to host the planned locations.

Even Trader Joe's is working on expanding. The retailer recently added 17 new stores to its growth pipeline.