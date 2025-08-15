I Ate Greek Yogurt Every Morning for a Week and Noticed 4 Big Changes

Greek yogurt is often praised by health experts for its slew of benefits like rich calcium, which is vital for strong bones, high protein and gut-friendly probiotics. Plus it can also aid in weight loss goals by reducing appetite thanks to the protein. But does it actually make a difference when added to your daily routine?

It does, according to consumers who ate Greek yogurt every day for a week. Eat This, Not That! spoke to several people who reported seeing a visible difference after just a few days. From better digestion to satiety, here’s the notable changes that people experienced.

Weight Loss

After an unforgettable trip to Italy, Suzanne Andrews, President of Healthwise Exercise and creator of Functional Fitness with Suzanne Andrews, PBS TV wanted to drop unwanted pounds. After touring around the country for three weeks, Andrews gained 10 pounds. To help lose the weight, she ate Greek yogurt daily. “After a certain age, losing weight is a challenge as my metabolism is slower than a turtle,” she explains. “But Greek yogurt for breakfast to the rescue.” As a result, she’s lost two pounds a week and helps curb her appetite.

Why Greek Yogurt Helps with Weight Loss

There’s a reason why so many turn to Greek yogurt to stay on track with wellness goals. It really can help shed weight. According to nutrition expert and personal trainer, Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD, “protein-packed fermented food supports both lean muscle growth and gut health—two factors that can improve body composition and reduce belly fat. Look for unsweetened versions with live cultures.” There’s many ways to include Greek yogurt in your diet and Sabat suggests adding berries and flax seeds for breakfast, or mixing with herbs for a high-protein savory dip.”

More Energy

Feeling sluggish makes it difficult to get through the day and if your usual pick-me-up isn’t working, try Greek yogurt. It helped Joy Grout, personal trainer and owner of Personalized Fitness For You, with her energy levels. “I ate Chobani plain Greek yogurt every morning for a week as part of my own experiment before recommending it to clients,” she says. “The most noticeable change was sustained energy levels throughout my morning workouts – no energy crashes like I experienced with my usual breakfast.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Feeling Full Longer

Another big change Grout experienced was that she felt full longer. “The protein content (around 20g per serving) kept me fuller longer, which meant I wasn’t reaching for snacks before lunch,” she says. “This is exactly what I see with my clients who follow similar protein-rich morning routines. One client reported losing three pounds in her first week simply by swapping her sugary cereal for Greek yogurt with berries.”

Better Digestion

For Jeremy Gurewitz , Co-founder & CEO at Solace Health Greek yogurt improved his gut health. “Within two weeks, I already noticed better digestion and felt less bloating, as probiotics support the immune system by maintaining the balance of the gut microbiome,” he says. “Daily consumption is key, as probiotics need 7–14 days to colonize the gut effectively,” he explains. “I recommend unsweetened, plain Greek yogurt with berries as a daily food source, since they’re packed with antioxidants.”