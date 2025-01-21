I Did Yoga Every Day for 30 Days–Here's Why I'll Never Stop

There are countless ways to stay active and burn calories, but yoga remains a go-to for many. This centuries-old practice offers both physical and mental benefits, such as improved balance, flexibility, strength, reduced stress, and even weight loss. Many people swear by yoga for its ability to make them feel calm and grounded.

In fact, yoga is more popular than ever. About one in six adults practice yoga, and according to researchers Nazik Elgaddal and Julie Weeks in a study for the National Center for Health Statistics, it has seen "the largest increases" among wellness practices in recent years.

For Katie Krimitsos, a meditation expert and Women's Empowerment Entrepreneur, yoga was a new ritual. She spoke with Eat This, Not That! about how practicing yoga every day for a month transformed her mindset and improved her mood.

Tried Yoga to Calm Anxiety and Reduce Back Pain

There are many reasons people turn to yoga, but for Krimitsos, she was looking for relief from both physical pain and mental stress.

"My body was feeling continuously tight, and my back was in a lot of pain," she says. "I was also going through a really stressful season in my life, and my mind felt like it was always spinning with the weight of responsibilities and anxieties. So, I decided to give yoga a try for a month because I believed it could not only help my body to feel stretched out and strong, but also give me relief from the racing thoughts in my head."

Staying Committed Was Hard at First

Like starting any new routine, staying dedicated to yoga was challenging at first.

"The biggest challenge at first was keeping my commitment to do it," Krimitsos admits. "But after only one week, I began feeling so good that I wanted to show up to my mat every day."

More Joyful and Grateful

One of the biggest changes Krimitsos noticed was in her mindset. Yoga helped her slow down, boosting her mood and perspective.

"Doing yoga every day forced me to slow down," she says. "It forced me to be in the moment—in the stretch, in my breath. It became a very meditative activity for me every single day."

She adds, "And just like meditation, it helped me separate from my thoughts and release their weight so I could be in the present moment and find peace here. I have become so much lighter—more joyful and more grateful each day!"

A Burst of Energy

Yoga is known to increase energy levels and improve alertness, according to John Hopkins, and Krimitsos experienced this benefit firsthand.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Within just a few days, my body felt so much more stretched out and loose," she says. "Simultaneously, I felt strong and solid. And I could feel my energy level rise and maintain throughout the day."

Thinking About Practicing Yoga?

While yoga is known for its physically demanding poses, it's also highly accessible, with beginner-friendly classes available for every fitness level. With proper instruction, yoga can be an enjoyable and rewarding experience for anyone, regardless of age or ability.

"I would definitely recommend a 30-day yoga challenge for everyone," Krimitsos says. She offers these tips for starting your own month-long challenge:

Stick to your commitment no matter what.

Let it be okay to slow down. "We're so used to running around all the time, so it feels counterproductive to slow down," she explains.

Use it as a gateway to mindfulness. "Let yoga open your heart to incorporating more meditation and mindfulness in your life."

Other helpful tips include focusing on your breathing, finding a good class or teacher, listening to your body, and learning basic poses before advancing.