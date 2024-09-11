Over 50? 10 Yoga Exercises You Should Do Every Day—and Why

Midlife brings on many changes. When it comes to balance, flexibility, coordination, and strength, it's important to reevaluate your overall lifestyle and make any necessary tweaks accordingly. Hence, we're here with 10 daily yoga exercises to do after 50 that will address this age and stage of life.

Why is yoga such an excellent addition to your regimen? "As [you] age, [your body] naturally experiences changes like a loss of flexibility, muscle mass, balance, and joint health," explains Valerie Lucas, ERYT-500 and senior master trainer for YogaSix. "Yoga offers a gentle yet effective way to combat these changes by maintaining mobility, strength, and balance, which are essential for staying active and preventing injuries. Its low-impact nature makes it adaptable to any fitness level, providing a safe and sustainable daily practice."

Yoga is typically performed barefoot—and for good reason. It's instrumental in strengthening and increasing mobility in your feet. "[Addressing this is important] since stiffness in the feet can contribute to balance issues," says Lucas. "Engaging the feet directly through yoga restores their natural flexibility and strength, improving overall balance and reducing the risk of falls."

By practicing yoga regularly, you can strengthen your muscles, boost your flexibility, and improve coordination. It's a holistic method that will benefit your physical and mental wellness as you move into your 50s and beyond.

Now, let's explore the 10 best daily yoga exercises to do after 50. "Aim to do this sequence daily, focusing on mindful breathing and proper alignment," Lucas instructs. "Hold each pose for the suggested time and repeat sets where indicated. As you progress, you can gradually increase the duration of holds or the number of sets."

Mountain Pose

How to do it:

Begin with your feet hip-distance apart and your arms by your sides. Activate your thighs, lift your chest, and elongate your spine. Take a deep breath in, grounding your feet on the floor. Hold the position for 30 to 60 seconds.

Cat-Cow

How to do it:

Begin on your hands and knees. Alternate between cow and cat pose. Arch your back as you bring your belly upwards to assume cow pose; round your back as you pull your navel in toward your spine to form cat pose. Complete 10 to 12 gradual, controlled movements.

Chair Pose

How to do it:

Begin with your feet hip-distance apart. Bend both knees and lower your hips; press your hips back as if you're about to sit in a chair. Lengthen your arms before you or overhead. Keep your chest tall as you lift through your lower belly. Hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds, repeating two to three times.

Tree Pose

How to do it:

Begin standing tall with your feet together. Shift your body weight to one foot, placing the sole of your other foot on your inner leg or ankle. Bring your hands to your heart's center or overhead. Hold the position for 20 to 30 seconds per leg, repeating twice.

Bridge Pose

How to do it:

Lie flat on your back, bend both knees, and place your feet hip-distance apart. Press your feet into the floor and your hips toward the sky. Squeeze your thighs and glutes at the top. Hold the position for 20 to 30 seconds, repeating three times.

Warrior I

How to do it:

Start standing with your feet planted hip-distance apart. Step back with one foot, turning your toes out just a bit and grounding into the back heel. Bend the knee that's in the front while straightening out your back leg. Reach both arms overhead, making sure your hips face forward. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds per side, repeating twice.

Warrior II

How to do it:

From Warrior I pose, slide your back foot further behind you. Open your hips and chest out to the side, lengthening your arms out parallel to the ground. For better hip support, create a tiny internal rotation of your back leg and bring your back toes forward just a bit. Hold the pose for 20 to 30 seconds per side, repeating twice.

Seated Forward Bend

How to do it:

Sit on the floor with both legs extended. Breathe in as you elongate your spine. Exhale, fold forward, and reach for your shins or feet. Keep a soft bend in both knees and bring your hips down and back. Hold the position for 30 to 60 seconds.

Legs Up the Wall

How to do it:

Sit next to a wall and bring your legs up the wall as you lie down flat on your back. Keep your arms at your sides and close your eyes. Hold the post for 5 to 10 minutes.

Corpse Pose (Savasana)

How to do it: