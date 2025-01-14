I Tried Celebrity Workout Routines for 6 Months and The Results Surprised Even Me

In the glamorous world of Hollywood, maintaining a fit physique is not just a personal choice for stars—it's also a critical part of their image. Looking and feeling their best is vital for landing certain roles, and many celebrities go the extra mile to inspire others with their fitness goals. While celebrities often have access to top-notch personal trainers and health experts, their disciplined routines are something anyone can try.

Whether you want to build muscle, lose weight, or find a new way to stay active, following a celebrity workout can be a great source of motivation. Eat This, Not That! spoke with people who took on celebrity workout routines, and here's what happened.

Celebrity Trainers Share 11 of Their All-Time Best Fitness Tips

The Endurance Was Tough to Keep Up

The movie 300 was visually stunning for many reasons, but Gerard Butler's abs remain a standout. To prepare for the role, the actor followed a grueling workout designed by trainer Mark Twight. Known as "The 300 Workout," the routine includes the following:

25 pull-ups

50 deadlifts at 135 pounds

50 push-ups

50 box jumps on a 24-inch box

50 floor wipers at 135 pounds

50 single-arm clean-and-press with a 36-pound kettlebell (25 reps per arm)

25 more pull-ups

The goal is to complete all exercises in sequence without rest, totaling 300 reps. This brutal workout isn't for everyone, but Joe Hawtin, founder of MarinCountyVisitor.com, committed to it for 90 days.

"The biggest challenge was maintaining proper form and endurance throughout the workout. The intensity and volume of exercises can be overwhelming, especially in the initial weeks," he said. "I found it crucial to listen to my body and prioritize form over speed to avoid injuries."

Improved Muscle Definition

Hawtin stayed committed to the workout for three months and saw impressive results.

"I saw significant improvements in muscle definition and overall fitness," he stated. "However, I eventually stopped because I missed the strength and power gains from my previous powerlifting routine. To manage expectations, I focused on daily progress and reminded myself that consistency compounds over time, making the first week the toughest but most rewarding."

Stamina Improved

If there's one thing Britney Spears is known for—besides her string of early 2000s hits—it's her sculpted abs. The pop icon incorporates core-focused workouts with cardio, strength training, and yoga-inspired flexibility exercises.

Currently, you can try Spears' routine on the Total Shape app, which includes planks, crunches, squats, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT). Tracie Crites, Chief Marketing Officer of HEAVY Equipment Appraisal, used this routine to regain energy and focus after feeling overwhelmed by her responsibilities.

"I felt tired, unbalanced, and in need of a routine to bring back my energy and focus," Crites said. "The workout itself wasn't about pushing to extremes but about being consistent and making each movement count."

Within three weeks, she noticed significant changes.

"My stamina improved, I was sleeping better, and I felt less stressed," Crites explained. "Physically, I became stronger, and it was rewarding to feel my energy return after struggling for so long. While I didn't aim to completely transform my body, I wanted to feel healthier and more in control, and this workout helped me achieve that."

Great Routine for a Busy Lifestyle

Crites continued the workout and found it well-suited to her schedule.

"What kept me going was how realistic the routine was for someone with a busy lifestyle," she shared. "I didn't need fancy equipment or hours at the gym to see progress. The variety in the exercises kept it from feeling repetitive, and I could adapt the intensity based on how I was feeling each day. Knowing it was part of Britney's routine added a little extra motivation. It reminded me that even with a demanding lifestyle, you can make time for your well-being."

Jennifer Aniston Just Shared a Workout That Proves 54 is the New 24

Meal Prepping Was Difficult

Chris Hemsworth is known for his intense fitness regime, especially when bulking up for the role of Thor. Inspired by Hemsworth's transformation, Sheldon Sutherland, an entrepreneur and owner of Epoxy Werx, tried the Centr app workout program, which was founded by the actor.

"I wanted a functional yet intense fitness program," Sutherland said. "The program incorporates strength training, HIIT, and even mindfulness exercises with guidance from his personal trainers. It wasn't just about aggression and lifting heavy—it emphasized balance and core strength."

While the workouts were manageable, Sutherland found the dietary component challenging.

"The toughest part was the dietary alignment," he admitted. "Meal prep for a high-protein, clean-eating lifestyle required significant effort. The mindfulness sessions were also new to me, and finding time for them was difficult."

Achieved Personal Fitness Goals

Sutherland committed to the Hemsworth-inspired routine for six months and achieved his fitness goals.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I gained noticeable muscle definition within three months and felt a significant boost in energy and endurance," he said. "While I didn't bulk up like Hemsworth, I achieved a leaner, more athletic physique, which matched my personal goals."

He added, "My goal wasn't to replicate Hemsworth's physique but to push myself and build better habits. That mindset kept me grounded."