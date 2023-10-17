Celebrity Trainers Share 11 of Their All-Time Best Fitness Tips

It's clear when you're scrolling through Instagram catching up on your favorite celebs, they strive to take great care of themselves to look and feel their absolute best. Many of us look to our favorite celebrities to see what's "in" and "out" when it comes to wellness and workout regimens. After all, time spent on self-care and fitness is precious. This is why Eat This, Not That! learned some of the all-time best fitness tips from celebrity trainers, and they're chock-full of inspiration.

Gear up for advice from some sought-after trainers, including Sarah Brooks, founder of the New York City-based Pilates studio, Brooks Pilates, and certified Pilates instructor and personal trainer, who's trained stars like Lily Collins, Brooks Nader, and Nina Agdal. Read on to learn some top-shelf workout secrets and fitness tips from celebrity trainers, and reach for the stars when it comes to your workouts. Read on, and for more, don't miss People Swear by the '3-2-8' Workout to Lose Weight: 'I Lost So Much'.

1 Find a movement you genuinely love.

Brooks totally recommends that you seek out an exercise that you genuinely enjoy so you stick with it. "I used to go to the gym and lift weights, and I found it incredibly boring and unmotivating," she explains. "When I was introduced to Pilates, I absolutely fell in love with it because it was able to get me out of my head and into my body and not think about other things. I never looked back. I've been practicing for over 18 years, and because I love it so much, it doesn't feel like exercise for me."

2 It's never too late to get involved in an active hobby.

Whether you're intrigued by pickleball or have always wanted to learn how to ski (or snowshoe), there are so many creative ways to get in a good workout. "It's never too late to pick up a hobby," Brooks tells us. "I started playing tennis in my thirties, and I absolutely love it. I didn't love it as a kid, but as an adult, I absolutely adore it. If there's been a sport or fitness hobby that you didn't like previously, you may like it as you get older. Try new things, even if you tried them before."

3 Get a workout buddy.

Let's be honest: Working out with a friend makes it feel more like "fun" rather than "work." Brooks encourages you to find a workout buddy to do your favorite physical activities with as many times a week as you can. "I find that friends keep you motivated and make fitness fun," Brooks says. "They can make it feel like less of a job, and something fun to do, which can keep you motivated."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 Squeeze in at least 20 minutes of movement each day.

A little bit can go a long way when it comes to movement. Whether you take a 20-minute walk with your pup, or follow a YouTube workout video in the comfort of your living room, getting your body moving is essential for your mental and physical health. "Per the Mayo Clinic, physical activity may help bump up the production of your brain's feel-good neurotransmitters, called endorphins," Brooks explains.

5 Try to eliminate sugar from your diet.

Your favorite coffee order may include all the sugary fix-ins, and you're so used to having it. However, it's important to reevaluate your diet when your goal is to get fit, as diet and exercise go hand in hand. "Try to eat whole foods. Instead of having sugar, have fruits," Brooks recommends. "It's effective because sugar is really bad for your body, and natural whole foods are just better to consume."

6 Consistency is king.

This may sound a bit obvious, but it's too important not to mention. Consistency can be challenging to achieve, but work your exercise into each day just like brushing your teeth and eating meals! Never consider your exercise routine an option, but rather a necessity.

"Regular exercise helps build habits, improves cardiovascular health, strengthens muscles, and boosts metabolism over time," says celebrity personal trainer Kollins Ezekh, the owner of Members Only Gym, an established life coach, and a plant-based fitness expert. Ezekh has trained celebs like Shay Mitchell, Praya Lundberg, and Mena Massoud.

7 Practice progressive overload.

Of course, it's important to ease into a fitness routine, first and foremost. But it's also just as important to challenge yourself to do more as you move along your journey. Ezekh points out, "Gradually increasing the intensity of your workouts challenges your body, promoting muscle growth, strength gains, and enhanced performance."

8 Mix things up.

Variety is the spice of life, and it's also key to keeping your fitness routine fresh, exciting, and productive. "Incorporating different exercises keeps workouts engaging, targets various muscle groups, and prevents plateauing, helping you achieve a well-rounded level of fitness," Ezekh says.

9 Give your body proper rest and recovery.

Your time recovering after an intense workout is equally as important as your time in the gym. "Giving your body time to heal after workouts prevents burnout, reduces the risk of injuries, and optimizes muscle repair and growth," explains Ezekh.

Marissa West, CPT an NFL personal trainer and nutrition specialist, the founder of West Kept Secret, stresses the power of stretching before and after a workout in order to avoid injury. "Stretching can also boost your mood and increase your productivity during a workout," West adds. "By loosening the muscles and stimulating blood flow, your body naturally releases endorphins. You know endorphins make you happy, right?! After stretching, your energy is restored, and you are ready to tackle your workout!"

10 Set short-term and long-term goals.

West suggests establishing short-term and long-term goals for yourself. "Goal setting is an important part of getting healthier. Set short-term goals (six months) and long-term goals (12 months) in a journal or on your smartphone. Write a plan on how to achieve these goals. Revisit these goals once a month. If you have a special event you are preparing for, grab a dry-erase marker and write the days remaining in a corner of your mirror. Every morning and evening you will be reminded of the time frame you have to achieve your goals," West tells us.

11 Don't fall into the trap of believing "all exercise is created equal."

A super common misconception many individuals believe is that all exercises are created equal. "Depending on your goals, it is important to identify the correct exercise program for you," West stresses. "If you are looking to gain muscle, lose fat, increase flexibility, or a combination, it is imperative to do your research, so you end up with the results you are looking for! The solution is to find a trainer whose body mimics the results you want; they will train you the way they train themselves!"