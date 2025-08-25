7 Ice Cream Brands That Chefs Actually Eat

Everyone loves ice cream—including professional chefs. It’s the ideal summer sweet treat that’s tasty and refreshing and can be enjoyed in so many ways. But with so many options, it’s hard to know which ones are actually worth the calories and money. To find out which brands deserve precious freezer space, Eat This, Not That! spoke with culinary experts who reveal their favorites. From ultra-creamy classics to small-batch pints with bold flavors, these are the seven ice cream brands chefs actually eat (and crave themselves).

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Darkest Chocolate

Made from real top-tier fair trade cocoa, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Darkest Chocolate is a decadent and rich ice cream you’ll love from the first bite. “Jeni’s Darkest Chocolate is my favorite ice cream right now,” says Jonny McDermott Head Chef, PONY Cocktails + Kitchen Santa Ynez, CA. “Minimal in quantity, but quality ingredients, plus imaginative flavors that create a decadent experience — available right in your frozen food aisle.”

Kelly’s Banana Pudding

There’s nothing better than the taste of homemade banana pudding, except maybe in an ice cream. Kelly’s Banana Pudding captures that nostalgic flavor and is a top choice for Bruno Fonseca Chef/Owner Foreigner Restaurant & Bruno’s Oysters. It has “UNREAL chunks of bananas, just sweet enough and pieces of vanilla cookies,” he says.

Mayday Gillespies Bourbon Pecan

Mayday Gillespies Bourbon Pecan isn’t anything you’re likely to find on the neighborhood ice cream truck. It’s for adults 21 and over since it’s soaked in Wild Turkey Bourbon. This is a “super adult and a touch boozie,” says Chef Bruno.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tillamook Chocolate

Tillamook Chocolate is a chocolate lover’s dream. When you’re craving a rich and luxurious dessert, this is it. “When all you want is the good stuff, go for Tillamook Chocolate. It’s so rich, creamy, filled with depth. Add some good sea salt on top and thank me later,” says Chef Bruno. Chef Chelsea Christian | Slightly North of Broad (Charleston, SC) agrees and says, “Tillamook has a great flavor in any flavor they have.”

Haagen Daz Rum Raisin

Hagen Daz Rum Raisin is beloved for its creamy texture, unique flavor and premium ingredients like California raisins drenched in rum. “Such a great texture delivery, perfectly round and sweet,” says Chef Bruno.

Talenti Pacific Coast Pistachio

Crafted from pistachio butter and dry-roasted California pistachios, Talenti Pacific Coast Pistachio is a one-of-a-kind dessert. According to Chef Bruno, it’s “loaded with that unmistakable flavor of pistachio, creamy and with just the right amount of nuts.”

Jeni’s Ice Cream High Five Candy Bar

Made with peanut butter, caramel, chocolate, pretzels and honey, Jeni’s Ice Cream High Five Candy Bar masterfully blends all the ingredients that hit the spot. Chef Bruno says, it’s ideal for “those midnight trips to the freezer when you want ALL THE FLAVORS! Peanut butter, caramel, chocolate, and pretzels!!”