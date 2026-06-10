5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Ham and Swiss Sandwiches, According to Diners

From toasted croissants to deli classics, these chains make standout ham and Swiss sandwiches.

The combination of ham and Swiss cheese is almost iconic. The savory, salty deli ham and creamy, slightly nutty cheese pairing hits the right flavor notes for many people, making it a popular sandwich option at restaurant chains. However, not every sandwich shop or restaurant specializes in the combination, and some do it better than others. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best Swiss sandwiches, according to diners.

Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette serves up simply delicious sandwiches made with high-quality ingredients on freshly baked bread. The Ham & Cheese Baguette is basically how the French do it: Slices of ham and Swiss cheese with butter and Dijon mustard on its famous baguette.

Hardee’s

The Hot Ham ‘N’ Cheese at Hardee’s is wildly popular with diners. It features sliced ham and melted Swiss cheese on a Brioche-style bun. “Hardee’s Big Hot Ham ‘N’ Cheese is the best fast food sandwich and I’ll fight anyone who says otherwise. The only exception I will accept is an In-N-Out Burger,” one Redditor said. “Dude these things are good. I’ll coupons to get one for $2 or $3 and it’s definitely worth it. Mine are usually loaded with the ham,” another fan shared.

Le Pain Quotidien

If you like Gruyère, a premium Swiss cheese that is richer, denser, and more savory, with no holes and a deeply nutty, earthy flavor, run to Le Pain Quotidien and order the popular Toasted Paris Ham & Gruyère Croissant. It is a flaky, house-baked croissant with Paris ham and melted Gruyère, typically served with a trio of mustards, and is tres French.

Jersey Mike’s

Order a ham and Swiss, instead of provolone, at Jersey Mike’s and have it toasted to melty deliciousness. “Just a good place for a guy to get a sandwich; you really can’t ask for anything else,” one fan said.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

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The Smoked Ham sub at Potbelly Sandwich Works is a must-order. It is made with hickory-smoked ham and Swiss cheese, and fans maintain it is delicious. “Oh Potbelly I love your ham and Swiss sandwich! This place is so yummy for my tummy. I always enjoy eating here and I always get the same sandwich. I love it that much,” one happy customer said.