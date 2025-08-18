7 Ice Cream Brands That Actually Use Real Vanilla

I don’t care what anyone says: Vanilla is the best flavor of ice cream. Some people consider the simple flavor boring, but they clearly aren’t eating the right brands. Sure, ice cream with artificial vanilla flavoring might be bland. However, some ice cream brands use real vanilla beans, gourmet vanilla extract, and other top-notch ingredients to create a more complex flavor. Here are 7 ice cream brands that actually use real vailla.

Wegmans Madagascar Vanilla Premium French Ice Cream

Wegmans, one of the most foodie-backed grocery stores in the country, makes a vanilla ice cream like no other. Its Wegmans Madagascar Vanilla Premium French Ice Cream is made with real Madagascar Vanilla, with the store calling it their “most indulgent” French ice cream. It is also made with 16% butterfat for “incredible richness”. It features the Wegmans “Our Food You Feel Good About” yellow banner, made “with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.”

ALDI Specially Selected Vanilla Super Premium Ice Cream

ALDI Specially Selected Vanilla Super Premium Ice Cream has a short ingredient list: Cream, Skim Milk, Sugar, Pasteurized Egg Yolks, and pure vanilla extract, giving it authentic vanilla flavor. “Bought this on a whim after seeing recommendations in another thread. WOW! My wife who is never a vanilla person and always goes for the Ben and Jerry’s types was amazed at how good this is and wants more now that we’ve finished it,” writes a Redditor.

Van Leeuwen Vanilla Bean French Ice Cream

Van Leeuwen Vanilla Bean French Ice Cream is anything but boring. “We’re bringing out vanilla’s more non-vanilla-ey traits by using Tahitian vanilla beans, cold-ground whole. Don’t screw it up from here, vanilla,” the brand writes in the website description. Milk, cream, cane sugar, egg yolks, vanilla extract (grain alcohol, vanilla bean), salt, and vanilla bean are the only ingredients.

Ben & Jerry’s Vanilla Ice Cream

Ben & Jerry’s Vanilla Ice Cream is known as one of the most delicious vanilla ice creams ever created. The ingredient list includes vanilla extract and real vanilla beans. “Their vanilla ice cream taste like real vanilla extract which taste much more complex than most brands that uses ‘natural flavoring’ which all taste chemically to me and nothing like real vanilla, and real vanilla is incredibly expensive even for extracts,” writes one Redditor, after some people complained it shouldn’t cost as much as other flavors. “To me it’s totally worth it, it’s the only few brands I can actually taste the vanilla.”

Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Bean Ice Cream is another brand that shoppers say is the best of the best. The gourmet dessert contains vanilla bean flecks and pure vanilla extract. “This ice cream hits the spot! Not only does it taste good but it doesn’t have all the bad junk and gums that’s in other ice cream. Just add some toppings for some variety. Simple ingredients makes it worth getting!” writes one Target shopper. “I have tried every vanilla ice cream brand and this on is the best! I only eat vanilla because I’m that person and this one is the best over all. The bean feel what makes it better in taste,” adds another.

Tillamook Premium Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Tillamook Premium Vanilla Bean Ice Cream is made with vanilla extract and real vanilla bean. One Target shopper maintains it is “creamy and rich and full of vanilla” in their five-star review. “This is my absolute favorite ice cream. All the flavors we’ve tried so far have been excellent. It seems to be a thicker, more creamy ice cream than most of its competition. I just wish that these would stay in stock a bit better,” they write. “Nice rich vanilla bean flavor. You can really taste the beans it’s a great quality in the ice cream. Makes it much more flavorful to make your favorites,” adds another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Talenti Madagascan Vanilla Bean Gelato

Pick up a pint of Talenti Madagascan Vanilla Bean Gelato if you want to splurge and go truly gourmet. The rich gelato contains Madagascar vanilla beans for authentic vanilla flavor. It has “great vanilla flavor” according to shoppers. “This vanilla gelato beats out any high-quality vanilla ice cream, as well as other vanilla gelato brands. The vanilla bean flavor is pronounced, and the texture is smooth. My family enjoys many other Talenti gelato flavors, but the vanilla is always in our freezer!” one Target shopper writes.