7 Ice Cream Brands Made With Real Cream and Milk, According to Shoppers

These ice cream brands use real cream and milk for rich, ultra-creamy flavor.

Ice cream made with real cream and milk has a taste and texture no alternative ingredients can ever properly recreate. Cream and milk make even the most basic ice cream flavors addictively silky and rich thanks to the high fat content, and these options tend to have a cleaner ingredients list because there’s no need for fillers and additives to mimic the smooth texture of real ice cream. So which ones do shoppers rave about? Here are seven absolutely delicious ice cream brands made with real cream, real milk, and real sugar.

Jeni’s Ice Creams

Jeni’s Ice Creams, like the Sweet Cream flavor, are made with real cream, milk, and cane sugar (although there are dairy-free and gluten-free options too). “Subtle and delicious,” one shopper said. Does the à la mode role on top of desserts better than either whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, combining the best attributes of each. Not overly sweet but cold and creamy.”

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

McConnell's Fine Ice Creams uses the finest available grass-grazed milk and cream and organic, cage-free eggs."No stabilizers, preservatives or fillers (natural or otherwise). Never had 'em. Never will," the brand promises. This might be my favorite brand of ice cream—it's so rich and delicious, and once you've tried the Salted Caramel Chip flavor it's game over.

Talenti

Talenti’s gourmet ice creams are made from exceptional ingredients and taste insanely good. The Belgian Chocolate Gelato is made with melted chocolate imported from Belgium, fresh milk, cream, eggs, and a hint of vanilla. “Right from the first spoonful, this gelato is incredibly smooth—almost silk-like in texture. It doesn’t have that dense, chewy consistency that some chocolate ice creams do… It’s like eating chocolate mousse that’s been frozen to perfection,” one shopper said.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is another ridiculously delicious ice cream made with the best ingredients. The fan-favorite Honeycomb flavor is made with cream, milk, cane sugar, and egg yolks. “I think this is my favorite ice cream? I know it’s a little pricey but it’s so worth it,” one Target shopper said. “I usually only scrape off about an inch of every ice cream container. I’ll eat maybe half a serving and call it good.”

Häagen-Dazs

Häagen-Dazs outstanding Vanilla Bean flavor contains just six ingredients: Cream, skim milk, cane sugar, egg yolks, ground vanilla beans, and vanilla extract. “I love Haagen Dazs Vanilla Bean ice cream for its real vanilla flavor and its creaminess. They use quality ingredients which is why it tastes so good,” one Target shopper said.

Tillamook

Tillamook Original Premium Cookies And Cream Ice Cream is made with real cream, milk, and sugar, for a super-creamy delicious taste. “I’m so obsessed with this flavor! I love the chunks of Oreo in every bite. It’s a household staple,” one Walmart shopper said. “Normally other ice creams I have to add cookies but I do not have to with this one! It’s still creamy even with the cookies,” another commented in the reviews.

Straus Family Creamery

Straus Family Creamery makes exceptional ice creams with the finest organic milk and cream, and no preservatives, fillers, artificial ingredients, or coloring agents. It’s truly some of the best ice cream I’ve ever had. “I consider myself a lifelong ice cream lover, and I can happily say this is the best vanilla bean ice cream I’ve ever had,” one Sprouts shopper said. “Straus truly nailed it. From the first bite, you can taste the care, quality, and organic ingredients—it’s so creamy and dreamy.”