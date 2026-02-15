11 Best Low-Calorie Ice Creams, According to Shoppers

These 11 low-calorie ice creams taste rich without the guilt

Low-calorie ice creams are not the bowls of sadness they used to be. Advancements in ice cream recipes and formulations have resulted in some very impressive alternatives to full-fat, full-sugar ice cream options. These desserts are especially useful for anyone who is counting calories or tracking macros, and still wants a little treat as part of their daily diet. So which ones are worth trying? Here are 11 of the best low-calorie ice creams that always hit the spot, according to shoppers.

Protein Pints Coffee

Protein Pints are packed with—you guessed it—tons of protein (30g per pint!), and taste delicious. The Coffee flavor contains just 120 calories per ⅔ cup serving and fans are obsessed. “I can confidently say this is my new favorite ice cream,” one wrote in the reviews. It is SPOT on in flavor to traditional coffee ice cream but way less calories and more protein.” Protein Pints are now shipping nationwide so you can order them right to your door.

Halo Top Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream

Halo Top Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream is a wildly popular flavor that contains just 100 calories per serving. “This is, by far, the best light ice cream I’ve ever had! The taste and texture were comparable to normal ice cream (even better than some brands), and having double the protein of normal ice cream was a huge plus!” one Target shopper said.

Breyers No Sugar Added Vanilla Ice Cream Frozen Dessert

Breyers No Sugar Added Vanilla Ice Cream Frozen Dessert contains 100 calories per serving and has a nice consistency, fans say. “I’ve been told to stop eating sugar as I’m on the verge of diabetes so I tried this ice cream with no sugar added after it being recommended to me,” one Walmart shopper said. “I must say it is surprisingly very delicious. No aftertaste super creamy and it is a real treat.”

Yasso Greek Yogurt Bars Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Yasso Greek Yogurt Bars Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough are just 100 calories per ice cream and shoppers love them. “As someone who doesn’t care for Greek yogurt these are amazing!! They taste just like ice cream and have really helped my weight loss journey. Must try!!!” one shopper said.

Skinny Cow Vanilla Gone Wild!

Skinny Cow Vanilla Gone Wild! contains just 150 calories per sandwich. “I grabbed these, not realizing they were a lower calorie option. I loved everything about this ice cream. Even my husband, who always refuses to try anything labeled healthy, likes these,” one fan said.

Nick’s Triple Choklad Light Ice Cream Pint

Nick’s Triple Choklad Light Ice Cream Pint contains 120 calories per serving. “Such a great alternative! It’s definitely not Ben & Jerry’s but for only 350 calories a pint you can’t beat it!” one shopper raved.

Favorite Day S’mores Reduced Fat Ice Cream

Favorite Day S’mores Reduced Fat Ice Cream contains 130 calories per serving and shoppers are impressed by the taste and texture. “This is the BEST low cal / high protein ice cream I have EVER tried – and I’ve tried a lot,” one Target shopper said. “It doesn’t have that crystal/icy texture like some of the other brands do – it’s actually creamy. The S’mores flavor is the best one by a long shot.”

Edy’s No Sugar Added Slow Churned Vanilla

Edy’s No Sugar Added Slow Churned Vanilla is a fan-favorite option with 130 calories per serving. “I was pleasantly surprised by how creamy and satisfying this ice cream is, especially for a no sugar added option,” one shopper said. “The texture is smooth, not icy like some light or diet-friendly ice creams, and the vanilla flavor is rich without being overpowering.”

Great Value Reduced Fat Chocolate Ice Cream

Great Value Reduced Fat Chocolate Ice Cream contains 120 calories per serving, and no sugar at all. “I don’t eat sugar and occasionally like to have a little ice cream with my family,” one shopper said, adding that no one could tell it was a zero-sugar ice cream.

Market Pantry Vanilla Light Ice Cream

Market Pantry Vanilla Light Ice Cream is 140 calories per serving and absolutely delicious, fans say. “I love this light ice cream,” one shopper shared. “It reminds me of the ice milk when I was a kid. The vanilla taste is especially good and the price point is amazing.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Favorite Day Mini Ice Cream Sandwiches

Favorite Day Mini Ice Cream Sandwiches are 90 calories per sandwich, making them the perfect sweet treat. “These mini ice cream sandwiches are tasty and just the right size for a quick snack,” one Target shopper said. “They have creamy ice cream, a nice texture, and offer great value.”