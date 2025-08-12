7 Ice Cream Brands Shoppers Say Taste “Artificial”

Ice cream is supposed to be a delicious treat, so there are few things more disappointing than wasting money and calories on a product that just doesn’t taste very good. While there are some top-tier ice cream brands out there using real ingredients, others have developed a reputation for lower quality options that just aren’t worth the money. Here are seven ice cream brands shoppers say taste artificial.

Haagen-Dazs

Costco shoppers are not impressed with the Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars. “They looked delicious on the box picture. They weren’t,” one shopper wrote in the reviews. “Ice cream had no flavor at all, couldn’t taste the cream, vanilla, nothing, just like having frozen sour cream in your mouth and two other people we gave them to thought the same thing. Chocolate also was bland, not a rich chocolate with a great flavor, it was like eating dull, tasteless chocolate wax. So now we’ve tried them and we gave the rest of the box to a bunch of kids that will eat anything.”

Blue Bunny

Blue Bunny ice cream has a strange texture, shoppers complain. “Blue Bunny is basically the dollar store version of real ice cream,” one Redditor said. “The texture is way too light and airy, like they whipped in way too much air to save money, so it never has that rich, creamy texture. The flavors are bland and taste fake, they use cheap artificial ingredients instead of real vanilla or good chocolate. And when they try to add things like cookie dough or brownies, it just makes it worse because the mix-ins feel dry, hard, or rubbery. It completely misses that soft, chewy bite you want.”

Great Value

Walmart shoppers say the Great Value Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream Sandwiches have a weird aftertaste. “We used to LOVE these sandwiches year round.. but they’ve changed the recipe and size of the sandwiches to now resemble dollar store standards: Now shorter than the length of my thumb (Double checking we didn’t receive Mini Sandwiches by accident), weirdly crunchy ‘chocolate’ cookie shell, and a.. milky aftertaste with ice cream that doesn’t really melt; these are clearly affected by the shrinkflation of our current times.”

Breyer’s

Ice cream fans are disappointed with the taste and texture of Breyer’s ice cream. “Breyers Vanilla tastes like Frozen Cool Whip,” one Redditor said. “When I served it and had some, I was startled by the odd texture and flavor. Foamy? Chewy? Sticky? Gummy? Somehow familiar, but not in a good way. Took a look at the box, and noticed not only does it have no vanilla, it isn’t even ice cream anymore. In small print at the bottom of the box, it says ‘Frozen Dairy Dessert.’ Then I remembered where I’d tasted it before–Frozen Cool Whip.?

Magnum Ice Cream

Customers are convinced Magnum ice cream bars have taken a steep drop in quality and taste. “Tastes like they make it with skim milk instead of heavy cream,” one disappointed Redditor says. “Also the bars are half the size they used to be. Anyone else notice? Even the chocolate shell isn’t as rich as it used to be. It tastes like a cheap store brand ice cream bar now. I wonder if they still sell the original recipe somewhere.”

Halo Top

Halo Top ice cream has a strange taste and texture, some shoppers say. “I think this is an unpopular take but that’s how I feel about each and every one of the low calorie ice creams,” one Redditor said. “I got really into eating them for a few months, and after a while I started thinking that I didn’t really like ice cream and would barely eat it if at all. Then I tried real ice cream again, and I was like omg mind blown ice cream is amazing. The low calorie options are ok, but they don’t have the kick or deliciousness that regular ice cream has.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ben & Jerry’s

Ben & Jerry’s has also gone down in quality and taste, customers say. “I started eating B&J over 20 years ago. I just recently got a pint of the same flavor, but it is so different from what I used to eat,” one Redditor said. “It has a gritty texture in the brownies and the ice cream tastes airy and has a sweetness that feels manufactured. I’m so bummed. Bummed about the quality decline of a once great brand, but also bummed about the broader pattern that has led to this with so many brands.”