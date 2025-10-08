7 Ice Cream Sandwiches Fans Say Are the Best You Can Buy Right Now

Ice cream sandwiches are popular for many reasons, not least that it’s a way to enjoy this treat without needing a bowl or spoon—so they’re perfect for eating on-the-go or at a picnic. But with so many different brands out there, how to choose which is worth the money and calories? I analyzed comments on social media threads and reviews to see which ice cream sandwiches customers were really raving about, focusing on frequency of mention and overall enthusiasm. Here are the seven best ice cream sandwiches ranked by fans from “best ever” to “just ok.”

Reese’s Peanut Butter

Reese’s Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwich comes in at number 7. Customers don’t necessarily dislike this flavor, it’s just not mentioned as much as the other ones. “Reese’s peanut butter ice cream sandwiches are amazing if you like peanut butter,” one fan said.

Ruby Jewel

Ruby Jewel comes in at number 6, with fans saying they like the unusual flavors but not the high prices. “The lemon/lavender is my fave but the classic chocolate chip is also very good,” one shared. “The cookies are soft but still maintain structure, ice cream is creamy, they’re big but have a good ratio of ice cream to cookie.”

Jeni’s Ice Cream Sandwiches

Jeni’s is another brand consistently releasing good flavors, including the limited-time and seasonal options. “The key lime pie ones are soooooo delish,” one fan said. “Triple berry tart and the Chocolate silk pie are good too!” another agreed.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches have a devoted following. “I really love Trader Joe’s Sublime Ice Cream sandwiches. I think they are the best ice cream sandwich on the market,” one fan said. “My ride or die ice cream sammies!” another commented.

It’s-It

It’s-It comes in at number three, with customers raving about the flavors including Original and Mint. “It’s-it is my favorite: oatmeal cookie, vanilla or mint chip ice cream (there are many ice cream flavors) dipped in chocolate,” one fan said. “It’s-it. The mint one is my fave,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

FatBoy

The wildly popular Fatboy Ice Cream Sandwiches come in at number two. “Fat Boy makes some great ones. The Hot Fudge Brownie and Cinnamon Churro are excellent,” one impressed fan said. “The birthday cake one is unbelievable too!” another raved.

Nightingale Sandwiches

And the winner is… Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches, which are raved about by fans who love the flavors and texture of this treat (although some say the recipe has changed from what they remember). “Was fortunate to be served one on JetBlue trans Atlantic, was scrumptious. Doesn’t seem to be distributed where I live tho (sad face),” one Redditor said. “One of the best ice cream I’ve ever had and the shortbread is so good,” another raved.