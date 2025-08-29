7 Ice Creams to Buy Before Summer Ends

There’s no better way to celebrate the end of summer than indulging in delicious ice cream—it’s almost September, but here on the West Coast heatwaves are making cold treats more appealing than ever. If you want to stock up on some truly exceptional items before the official start of fall on September 22, there are so many tasty options to choose from. From full-cream pints to fancy options and a Costco classic, these are sure to hit the spot. Here are seven ice creams to grab before summer ends.

Jeni’s Sweet Cream

Jeni’s Sweet Cream is “fresh dairy sweetened with just enough cane sugar. Minimal and beautiful — like frozen whipped cream,” and it’s a beautifully understated treat. “I love Sweet Cream. It is refreshing with just the right amount of sweetness. Perfect to compliment warm cherry or apple pie in the fall. Other favorites of mine are Darkest Chocolate and Boozy Eggnog!!” one customer said.

McConnell’s Double Peanut Butter Chip

McConnell’s Double Peanut Butter Chip is amazing, fans say. “The McConnell’s peanut butter one is to die for. Literally. Sooo goood,” one fan said. “Love McConnell’s Double Peanut Butter Chip,” another commented.

Van Leeuwen Honeycomb

You haven’t lived until you’ve tried the Van Leeuwen Honeycomb flavor. “Going off all the premium ice cream brands available at supermarkets I’ve tried, I really gotta hand it to Van Leeuwen because you can really notice it’s a high quality product. I love that it kinda speaks for itself too,” one fan says of the brand.

Trader Joe’s Hold the Cone

The Trader Joe’s Chocolate Chip Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones are perfect for when you want a non-messy little hit of sweet ice cream. “The chocolate chip mini cone 100% beats the other flavors. My go-to!” one fan said.

Protein Pints Cookie Dough

Protein Pints Cookie Dough flavor is tasty and contains 30g of protein per pint. “Much better than expected and I couldn’t believe 30g protein! Cookie dough is softest. Reminds me slightly of the old enlightened ice cream pints, but less artificial,” one fan said. “If I didn’t buy them I would not have had any idea they were a low calorie/protein ice cream. Texture and taste were spot on,” another agreed.

Nancy’s Fancy Butterscotch Budino

Nancy’s Fancy Butterscotch Budino is additive, fans say. “The Butterscotch Budino was divine (wasn’t sure how the rosemary would fit in, but it worked super well), and I think I had some sort of dark chocolate one and it was really good too,” one fan said. “The butterscotch flavor is so good. I rarely buy these because they are pricey, but when there’s a sale I’m all in,” another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

Costco's Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is a ridiculously good deal and tasty to boot. "This is some of the best vanilla ice cream I've ever had," one shopper said. "Oh my gosh, this vanilla ice cream is absolutely divine! It's so creamy and flavorful," another agreed. "You can enjoy it on its own, or if you're feeling adventurous, top it with some chocolate fudge and nuts. And don't forget the whipped cream – it's the cherry on top!"