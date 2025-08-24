7 New Limited-Edition Ice Cream Flavors Just Hit Shelves

Fall is getting ready to fall, which means that autumn-inspired food, drinks, and yes, desserts, are starting to trickle into grocery stores. While ice cream is definitely most popular in the summer as a nice, cool-down sweet treat, people crave it 356 days a year. While some flavors are staples, others change seasonally. Here are 7 limited-edition ice cream flavors that just hit shelves.

Friendly’s Limited Edition Jonas Brothers 20th Anniversary Flavor Ice Cream 1.5 Quart

Friendly’s Limited Edition Jonas Brothers 20th Anniversary Flavor Ice Cream 1.5 Quart is an explosion of flavors, inspired by the pop band featuring coffee cookie crumble, chocolate marshmallow, and vanilla.

Tillamook Apple Crisp

Apple season is here. According to shoppers, Tillamook Apple Crisp is basically like apple pie à la mode. “Really hope they decide to keep this one around regularly,” one writes. “Lots of apple crisp crumbles and the ice cream was very rich and favorable,” another adds.

Jeni’s Sweet Cream

Jeni’s dropped a few new flavors. One that has been a fan favorite is Sweet Cream, described by the brand as “fresh dairy sweetened with just enough cane sugar. Minimal and beautiful — like frozen whipped cream.” Shoppers agree. “This was perfect. It tastes exactly like whipped cream as described. No complaints. Very good!!” one shopper said.

Wegmans Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream

Over at Wegmans, fall flavors are in full effect, especially with desserts. Wegmans Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream, Limited Edition, is a yearly favorite. “The ice cream texture is incredibly creamy and silky, with a delicate cinnamon flavor, thick ribbons of vanilla ice cream, and chunks of crunchy cinnamon pie crust. (Although you can’t see the chunks of pie crust, there’s a fair amount incorporated throughout the tub.)” one Redditor says. “Overall, this ice cream is great! Personally, I wouldn’t say it’s the perfect pumpkin ice cream as I would have liked a stronger pumpkin flavor. Also i love the idea of vanilla swirls, but they don’t add too much to the pumpkin base. I think if the vanilla was replaced with marshmallow, I would enjoy it more. 8.7/10 !!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Alden’s Organic Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream

It wouldn’t be fall without a pumpkin spice ice cream. Alden’s Organic, famous for using no high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavoring or sweeteners, made this gluten-free and soy-free option to celebrate the season. Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream is the “perfect blend of warm spices and pumpkin, this flavor is autumn in a scoop—no sweater required.”

Ben & Jerry’s Minter Wonderland Dark Chocolate Mint Ice Cream

Ben & Jerry’s Minter Wonderland Dark Chocolate Mint Ice Cream is a hit with shoppers. “It is seriously the best ice cream I’ve ever had. It tastes just like the mint chocolate ice cream cake that my grandma and mom have made for me every birthday since I was a kid,” one Target shopper explains.

Jeni’s Opaque

Jeni’s Opaque is a limited-edition “exploration of color and flavor with artist Cj Hendry,” and is literally black ice cream made out of black cocoa, espresso fudge, and balsamic cherry. “Tastes like a deep dark chocolate fudge. I didn’t taste any cherry balsamic but that was fine with me, as the dark fudge taste was pretty great,” writes a shopper.