Iconic Chain Lays Off 100 Employees Due to Terrible Business "Headwinds"

Outback Steakhouse is closing down stores and laying off staff in an effort to focus on growth and efficiency. The chain announced it's laying off 100 employees at its Tampa, Florida, headquarters, known as the Restaurant Support Center. Bloomin' Brands, Inc, which also operates Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, is hopeful this move will give the company a chance to regroup and forge ahead.

"We recently made organizational changes that reflect our domestic focus following the sale of our operations in Brazil," Elizabeth Daly, Director of Media & Community Relations, tells Eat This, Not That! "Any business decision that personally impacts team members is difficult, but we are taking great measures to support those leaving the company, including offering severance and outplacement assistance."

Bloomin' Brands states the cuts, which will impact 17% of the company's workforce, is the natural next step after selling 67% of its Brazil business for $243M in December 2024. "I think it starts with simplification and getting back to the core of that Aussie spirit, that steak/seafood core, and being all things to some people on the menu and not necessarily being all things to all people on the menu," CEO Mike Spanos said at the time, according to a transcript from financial services site AlphaSense, via Restaurant Business News.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"In my first six months, I have become even more confident that we have iconic brands with a strong right to succeed in on-trend, large scale categories," Spanos said via TradingView. "I am also aware that our current results are not what we expect and are not representative of our potential. We are making changes to address our near-term execution as well as drive sustainable sales and profit growth."

The company is also closing down "underperforming" restaurants. The Outback Steakhouse in Twin City Plaza, Leominster, Massachusetts, just shuttered its doors for good. "We truly appreciate the community's support the past 24 years," Daly told MassLive.

Bloomin' Brands closed down 41 restaurants in 2024 in an effort to save the company. "Closing restaurants is never easy," a company spokesperson told CNN at the time. "This was a business decision that has no reflection on the staff or their service. Many team members will have the opportunity to transfer to open positions at another restaurant. Employees who do not will receive severance."

Along with layoffs, Bloomin' brands is also changing up the executive staff, with Lissette Gonzalez moving to EVP and chief commercial officer and Kelia Bazile appointed president of Carrabba's Italian Grill.

It's not all doom and gloom—Outback Steakhouse is actually opening locations in Wildwood, Florida, creating new jobs and opportunities. "We are ready to open our doors in the Wildwood community and extend Aussie hospitality to our new neighbors," said Colleen Robertson, proprietor of the Wildwood location, in a press statement via Daily Commercial. "Having worked with Outback for 15 years — many of which are in this area — I'm excited to oversee this location and continue serving this vibrant community."