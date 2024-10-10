10 Healthiest Outback Steakhouse Menu Items—and What To Skip
Outback Steakhouse may have started in Tampa, Florida, back in 1988, but this Australian-inspired restaurant has become a go-to spot for steak lovers nationwide. Known for its bold flavors, inventive dishes, and classic comfort foods, the menu offers everything from sizzling steaks to creamy soups. There is, however, a possibility of falling into the calorie-packed "comfort food traps" that can have you rolling home.
To help you avoid those pitfalls, we're breaking down the healthiest picks on the Outback Steakhouse menu—and the dishes you're better off skipping—according to a registered dietitian. Whether you're eyeing a fresh salad, a juicy steak, or a seafood entrée, this guide will help you navigate the Outback Steakhouse menu like a pro and make choices that are as nutritious as they are delicious.
How To Order Healthy Options at Outback Steakhouse
- Choose Lean Proteins and Smaller Portions: Stick to lean cuts of meat like Victoria's Filet Mignon or opt for seafood options like Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie. These choices offer plenty of protein without excessive fat and calories. Aim to keep your entrée around 400-500 calories for a more balanced meal.
- Avoid Fried Foods and Creamy Sauces: Fried items like the Bloomin' Onion and Coconut Shrimp have extra fat and calories that can quickly add up. Instead, choose grilled or steamed options, and ask for any creamy sauces on the side to control your intake. Limiting saturated fat to under 15 grams per meal is a good guideline.
- Watch the Sodium Content: Many restaurant dishes are loaded with sodium, which can contribute to bloating and high blood pressure. Stick to items with less than 1,000 milligrams of sodium when possible.
- Load Up on Veggie Sides: Balance your meal with nutritious sides like Grilled Asparagus or Fresh Mixed Veggies. These provide fiber and essential vitamins without many added calories.
Appetizers
Best: Seared Peppered Ahi
Calories: 440
Fat: 17 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)
Sodium: 2,210 mg
Carbs: 30 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 15 g)
Protein: 29 g
If you're in the mood for an appetizer, seared fish is a smart choice. Tuna provides heart-healthy omega-3 fats, which benefit your heart, brain, and eyes. The Seared Peppered Ahi works well as a shared appetizer for two or as a light main course with a nutritious side.
Worst: Bloomin' Onion
Calories: 1,900
Fat: 145 g (Saturated Fat: 53 g)
Sodium: 4,930 mg
Carbs: 131 g (Fiber: 17 g, Sugar: 24 g)
Protein: 18 g
This iconic fried appetizer delivers almost a full day's worth of calories. The high fat and sodium content make it a less-than-ideal choice, especially if you're not sharing with a large group. To keep your meal balanced, skip this Outback Steakhouse menu item.
Soups and Salads
Best: House Salad with Tangy Tomato Dressing
Calories: 180
Fat: 10 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)
Sodium: 340 mg
Carbs: 16 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)
Protein: 8 g
A house salad is a great way to get some greens in. The Tangy Tomato Dressing is a lower-calorie option made with plant-based oil, making it the healthiest choice for dressing.
Worst: French Onion Soup
Calories: 570
Fat: 36 g (Saturated Fat: 18 g)
Sodium: 4,120 mg
Carbs: 42 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 18 g)
Protein: 19 g
This soup is heavy on saturated fat and sodium, mainly due to the cheese and cream. A single serving provides about 75% of the daily saturated fat limit, making it easy to exceed your intake for the day when combined with an entrée.
Worst: Blue Cheese Pecan Chopped Salad
Calories: 440
Fat: 34 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)
Sodium: 710 mg
Carbs: 22 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 12 g
Though flavorful, this salad's creamy blue cheese dressing and pecans add significant fat and calories. It contains more calories than a typical meal and over half the daily recommended sodium.
Signature Steaks
Best: Victoria's Filet Mignon (6 ounces)
Calories: 480
Fat: 31 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)
Sodium: 1,250 mg
Carbs: 2 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 47 g
This lean steak offers a well-balanced source of protein, iron, and zinc. Pair it with healthful sides like steamed vegetables for a nutritious meal.
Worst: Slow Roast Prime Rib (24 ounces)
Calories: 2,280
Fat: 195 g (Saturated Fat: 80 g)
Sodium: 1,820 mg
Carbs: 4 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 119 g
At 24 ounces, this prime rib is more than most people should consume in a single meal. It packs in excessive amounts of fat, saturated fat, and calories, making it a poor choice for a balanced diet.
Steak 'N Mates
Best: Sirloin (5 ounces) and Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie
Calories: 890
Fat: 61 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)
Sodium: 1,210 mg
Carbs: 28 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 59 g
While we'd recommend skipping the Steak and Mate pairings due to their high calorie count, if you want a "surf and turf" combination, the Sirloin (5 ounces) and Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie provides a higher-protein option that's satisfying without being too overindulgent. Pair it with grilled veggies for a balanced plate.
Worst: Sirloin (9 ounces) and Coconut Shrimp
Calories: 810
Fat: 37 g (Saturated Fat: 20 g)
Sodium: 1,050 mg
Carbs: 35 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 23 g)
Protein: 83 g
While beef and shrimp can be nutritious, this dish goes overboard. The steak is oversized, and the shrimp are fried, adding unnecessary calories and fat.
Forkless Features
Best: The Outbacker Burger Without Cheese
Calories: 660
Fat: 39 g (Saturated Fat: 20 g)
Sodium: 790 mg
Carbs: 41 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)
Protein: 37 g
Opting for the Outbacker Burger without cheese is a better choice in this category. It's lighter in calories and sodium compared to other burger options. Skip the fries to keep it a lower-calorie meal.
Worst: The Bloomin' Burger
Calories: 1,090
Fat: 79 g (Saturated Fat: 35 g)
Sodium: 1,820 mg
Carbs: 51 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 8 g)
Protein: 44 g
The Bloomin' Burger is loaded with excess fat and sodium, providing more than your daily recommended intake of saturated fat in one sitting. Better options are available elsewhere on the menu.
Straight from the Sea
Best: Lobster Tails Entrée (5 oz, Steamed, 2 Lobster Tails)
Calories: 490
Fat: 25 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)
Sodium: 1,420 mg
Carbs: 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 60 g
Steamed lobster tails are a healthier seafood option. Just be mindful of the butter, and opt for lighter veggie sides.
Worst: Toowoomba Salmon
Calories: 740
Fat: 53 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)
Sodium: 750 mg
Carbs: 4 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 62 g
This salmon dish comes with sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, and a creamy Creole sauce. To reduce fat and sodium, request the sauce on the side.
Chicken, Ribs, Chops, and More
Best: Grilled Chicken on the Barbie (8 ounces) with Fresh Mixed Veggies
Calories: 520
Fat: 21 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 880 mg
Carbs: 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 17 g)
Protein: 62 g
Grilled chicken and veggies are a nutritious, lower-calorie option, making the Grilled Chicken on the Barbie a healthy choice on Outback Steakhouse's men. For less sodium, ask for the BBQ sauce on the side.
Worst: Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders
Calories: 1,000
Fat: 59 g (Saturated Fat: 20 g)
Sodium: 2,040 mg
Carbs: 67 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 15 g)
Protein: 49 g
This platter contains too much fat, sodium, and calories for a single meal. Stick to grilled options to keep your meal lighter.
Sides
Best: Grilled Asparagus
Calories: 60
Fat: 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 410 mg
Carbs: 6 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 3 g
Asparagus is a nutrient-dense side that adds vitamins and minerals without many extra calories. It's a healthy complement to any meal.
Best: Fresh Mixed Veggies
Calories: 120
Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)
Sodium: 190 mg
Carbs: 9 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 2 g
These mixed veggies are a nutritious choice, though you can skip the seasoned butter to lower fat and sodium content.
Worst: Steakhouse Mac & Cheese
Calories: 720
Fat: 37 g (Saturated Fat: 18 g)
Sodium: 1,010 mg
Carbs: 74 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g)
Protein: 25 g
Mac and cheese may be tempting, but it contains as much saturated fat as many of the burgers on the menu. If you must have it, share with others.
Desserts
Best: Butter Cake
Calories: 940
Fat: 53 g (Saturated Fat: 32 g)
Sodium: 500 mg
Carbs: 110 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 76 g)
Protein: 9 g
While still indulgent, this cake is a better dessert choice. Share it among a group to keep portions reasonable.
Worst: Chocolate Thunder From Down Under
Calories: 1,520
Fat: 105 g (Saturated Fat: 56 g)
Sodium: 380 mg
Carbs: 142 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 119 g)
Protein: 18 g
This dessert is packed with sugar and fat, providing nearly an entire day's worth of calories in one serving. If you're craving something sweet, stick to smaller portions or skip dessert altogether.