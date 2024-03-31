11 Most Iconic Restaurant Chain Desserts of All Time

You've just enjoyed a restaurant meal with multiple savory components. Maybe it's a burger and fries. Perhaps it's steak and crispy Brussels sprouts. While these options may sound satiating, many will argue that no meal is truly complete without indulging in something sweet.

Most restaurant chains have at least one specialty dessert they're known for, whether it's a decadent lava cake or a refreshing key lime pie. Some of these are even more over the top like Sugar Factory's Insane Milkshakes, which are served in glasses with sizable toppings like whole doughnuts, cake slices, and cotton candy.

If you're dining at a restaurant chain soon or just want to satisfy your sweet tooth, there are plenty of options to keep on your radar. Here are 11 of the most iconic restaurant chain desserts currently gracing menus.

Chili's Molten Chocolate Cake

Nutrition :

Molten Chocolate Cake (Per Order) :

Calories : 1,170

Fat : 59 g fat (Saturated Fat: 30 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 1,030 mg

Carbs : 155 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 109 g)

Protein : 12 g

Chili's is known for more than just its Tex-Mex staples. The restaurant chain is also famous for its Molten Chocolate Cake, which landed on the menu in 1998, according to Thrillist.

This oozing chocolate cake features a molten chocolate center, vanilla ice cream with a chocolate shell, and a caramel drizzle. Chili's also offers a miniature version of the dessert on its kids menu.

The Cheesecake Factory's Strawberry Cheesecake

Nutrition :

Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake (Per Order) :

Calories : 1,000

Fat : 69 g fat (Saturated Fat: 43 g, Trans Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 550 mg

Carbs : 82 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 66 g)

Protein : 12 g

Simple yet classic, the Cheesecake Factory's Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake has reigned as the chain's most popular option for over 40 years, as noted on the menu. The restaurant takes the original cheesecake flavor, which has a graham cracker crust and sour cream topping, and adds glazed fresh strawberries on top for even more sweetness.

BJ's Pizookie

Nutrition :

Chocolate Chunk Pizookie (Per Order) :

Calories : 1,170

Fat : 45 g fat (Saturated Fat: 29 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 839 mg

Carbs : 177 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 129 g)

Protein : 17 g

If there's one thing BJ's is known for, it's the Pizookie. Served in a deep-dish pan, this cookie-based menu item is available in multiple varieties, such as chocolate chunk, salted caramel, and white chocolate macadamia. Each one is finished off with a few scoops of ice cream, with some featuring additional toppings like chocolate chips and caramel sauce.

Not sure which one you want? The restaurant offers a Pizookie Trio, which includes a choice of three mini Pizookies, plus a choice of ice cream. BJ's has also expanded its Pizookie lineup to include other dessert bases, such as brownies.

Outback's Chocolate Thunder From Down Under

Nutrition :

Chocolate Thunder From Down Under (Per Order)

Calories : 800

Fat : 53 g fat (Saturated Fat: 29 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 79 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 68 g)

Protein : 9 g

Standing among Australian-themed menu items like Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie and Tasmanian Chili is one iconic dessert: Chocolate Thunder From Down Under. Staying true to its name, this sweet treat showcases multiple chocolaty components, starting with an "extra-generous" pecan brownie. This is topped with vanilla ice cream, warm chocolate sauce, chocolate shavings, and whipped cream.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

LongHorn's Chocolate Stampede

Nutrition :

Chocolate Stampede (Serves 2)

Calories : 2,460

Fat : 132 g fat (Saturated Fat: 74 g, Trans Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 1,040 mg

Carbs : 289 g (Fiber: 12 g, Sugar: 191 g)

Protein : 28 g

What's better than one kind of chocolate? Six kinds of chocolate, according to LongHorn. The steakhouse's Chocolate Stampede pairs a half-dozen types of chocolate with two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream and completes the dessert with a chocolate sauce drizzle. As LongHorn writes on its website, this dessert is "so big, you'll need the whole herd."

Carrabba's Sogno Di Cioccolata (Chocolate Dream)

Nutrition :

Sogno Di Cioccolata (Per Order)

Calories : 1,040

Fat : 65 g fat (Saturated Fat: 34 g)

Sodium : 680 mg

Carbs : 110 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 78 g)

Protein : 8 g

This Italian restaurant chain is home to a popular dessert crafted for chocolate lovers: the Sogno di Cioccolata. Directly translating to "chocolate dream," this menu item is layered with fudge brownie, chocolate mousse, fresh whipped cream, and homemade chocolate sauce.

P.F. Chang's Banana Spring Rolls

Nutrition :

Banana Spring Rolls (Serves 2)

Calories : 970

Fat : 40 g fat (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 790 mg

Carbs : 154 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 115 g)

Protein : 10 g

P.F. Chang's doesn't just limit its guests to savory spring rolls. The Asian fusion restaurant chain reimagines the fried dish by transforming it into a dessert. Each plate includes crispy bites of banana that are drizzled in a caramel-vanilla sauce and paired with a coconut-pineapple ice cream.

Red Robin's Cinnamon Sugar Towering Doh! Rings

Nutrition :

Cinnamon Sugar Doh! Rings (Per 4 Rings) :

Calories : 800

Fat : 23 g fat (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 680 mg

Carbs : 137 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 66 g)

Protein : 10 g

In addition to its loaded burgers and onion ring towers, Red Robin has some eye-catching desserts, one being the Cinnamon Sugar Towering Doh! Rings. This fan-favorite menu item includes eight cinnamon sugar croissant doughnut rings served with two sweet dips: caramel and fudge. If eight donuts is too many, Red Robin offers a half-order of this dessert, also called a "Shorty."

The towering desserts don't stop at doughnuts. Red Robin also serves a Mountain High Mudd Pie, which is, yes, a mountain of chocolate and vanilla ice cream with Oreo cookies, fudge, caramel, and whipped cream.

Olive Garden's Tiramisu

Nutrition :

Tiramisu (Per Order)

Calories : 470

Fat : 27 g fat (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 54 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 35 g)

Protein : 6 g

Olive Garden offers multiple dessert options, one being a beloved Italian classic: tiramisu. This dessert is made with espresso-soaked ladyfingers topped with creamy custard and dusted with cocoa powder.

Cracker Barrel's Double Chocolate Fudge Cola Cake

Nutrition :

Double Chocolate Fudge Cola Cake (Per Order) :

Calories : 680

Fat : 7 g fat (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 35 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 2 g

Sometimes, accidents can be a good thing. Just ask Cracker Barrel. The chain accidentally doubled the fudge in its Double Chocolate Fudge Cola Cake recipe, and as the chain noted, "The rest is history." The oversight was serendipitous, as this recipe, which features real Coca-Cola, continues to satisfy restaurant guests.

Applebee's Sizzlin' Butter Pecan Blondie

Nutrition :

Sizzlin' Butter Pecan Blondie (Per Order)

Calories : 1,040

Fat : 59 g fat (Saturated Fat: 30 g)

Sodium : 910 mg

Carbs : 116 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 71 g)

Protein : 13 g

The Bourbon Street Chicken & Shrimp isn't the only thing sizzling at Applebee's. The restaurant chain also serves a Sizzlin' Butter Pecan Blondie, which debuted in 2022. Made with Applebee's famous blondie, this dessert features a maple cream cheese sauce, vanilla ice cream, and candied pecans. The restaurant chain previously offered a similar Maple Butter Blondie, which is no longer on the menu—though the internet is filled with copycat recipes for those who wish to reminisce.