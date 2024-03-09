9 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Crispy Brussels Sprouts

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Did you grow up hating Brussels sprouts? You're not alone, but don't cling to outdated views on the vegetable. The lowly sprout has experienced a culinary glow-up in the past few years. The newly trendy vegetable is now sought after by chefs and home cooks who've embraced more creative ways—like roasting and pan searing—to cook this nutritional powerhouse.

The cruciferous vegetable's rise in popularity came after Dutch scientists discovered higher levels of chemical compounds known as glucosinolates in sprouts, according to NPR. Glucosinolates give sprouts a bitter taste you might recognize if you ate them before the 1990s.

Once the compounds were identified, seed companies in the Netherlands looked for varieties of Brussels sprouts with a lower concentration of glucosinolates and bred some of them. The resulting varieties of sprouts are less bitter than the ones you might have grown up with.

That, plus cooking styles that enhance the crispiness and crunch of Brussels sprouts, has helped them emerge as a favorite appetizer and side in many restaurants. Ahead, find out which popular restaurant chains serve sprouts that are spot-on.

The Cheesecake Factory

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 570

Fat : 46 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 410 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 8 g

With more than 200 locations around the U.S., this restaurant with the famously large menu is an easy place to get your sprouts fix. Featured on the restaurant's small plates and snacks menu, Cheesecake Factory's Brussels sprouts are roasted to a crispy crunch and tossed with bacon and a Vermont maple butter glaze.

Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar

Nutrition (Per Order) :

Calories : 470

Fat : 37 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1,310 mg sodium

Carbs : 28 g carbs (Fiber: 8 g fiber, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 10 g

First opened in California in 2003, this family-friendly restaurant now has 40 locations across eight states: California, Florida, Nevada, Texas, Colorado, Illinois, Georgia, and Virginia. Many offer dog-friendly patio seating, which sounds like a great spot to enjoy the restaurant's crispy Brussels sprouts cooked with lemon, garlic, and butter and dressed with capers, crispy croutons, and romano cheese.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Longhorn Steakhouse

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 310

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 590 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 5 g

It's no secret that Longhorn is a favorite steakhouse in the U.S., with a menu packed with flavorful bites like Flo's filet and steakhouse-style wings. Its more than 600 locations keep diners well-fed. The restaurant offers a bevy of side dishes to pair with its steaks, including a Brussels sprouts side in which crispy sprouts get tossed in rich, smokey honey butter. You'll want to add it to your next order.

Red Lobster

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 380

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 850 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 11 g

Pro tip: Brussels sprouts make an amazing side for any seafood preparation. The sweetness and crunch pair well with whitefish and shellfish. Seafood chain Red Lobster is ready to make your meal with crispy Brussels sprouts tossed with a flavorful soy-ginger sauce and topped with crispy onions.

Golden Corral

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 80

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 3 g

In addition to a buffet packed with almost anything the average American diner could want, including a carving station, sirloin steak, and pot roast, Golden Corral offers a solid selection of sides, including Brussels sprouts. The chain's sprouts are so popular that TikTok users have posted dozens of videos about "how to make Brussels sprouts like Golden Corral."

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 570



With more than 140 restaurants nationwide, Ruth's Chris Steak House is a favorite for birthdays, graduations, and other milestone celebrations. Given that its menu is packed with USDA prime custom-aged beef, you'll want to add a dish that packs in flavor and enhances your steak. The chain delivers savory, sweet Brussels sprouts that are seared crisp and tossed with honey butter and bacon for added umami.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Nutrition (Per Order) :

Calories : 730

Founded in Newport Beach, Calif., in 1998, this steakhouse and wine bar has more than 60 locations across the U.S. The restaurant offers a robust Brussels sprouts side that helps complete your steak dinner. The sprouts are flash-fried and then tossed with a bacon vinaigrette and chunks of bacon.

The Smith

Nutrition information unavailable.

This small chain of warm, comfortable bistros has locations in New York City, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. Known for its strong martinis, raw bar, and creative mains, the Smith also offers a unique mix of flavors with its Brussels sprouts starter. Super-crispy sprouts are tossed with pickled cranberries, honey mustard vinaigrette, horseradish, and dill in a combination that sounds wrong, but it's so right. The honey balances out the horseradish, and the dill brings the dish together.

Tupelo Honey

Nutrition (Per Order) :

Calories : 735

The popular cafe opened in Asheville, N.C., and now has locations from Texas to Michigan. Serving modern, scratch-made comfort food, Tupelo Honey has a decidedly southern take on Brussels sprouts that's craveable. Served as a starter, the sprouts are crisped up and crunchy and served with a garlic buttermilk ranch dipping sauce.