IHOP Just Introduced a Wild New Menu Item

Pancakes are one of the most incredible food inventions ever. Not only are they totally delicious in the simplest form, usually buttermilk pancakes, but you can jazz them up in a billion different ways. This is where IHOP, aka International House of Pancakes, thrives. The chain whips up so many innovative takes on the traditional breakfast food and even rotates new, limited-time pancakes monthly as part of their Pancake of the Month offering. At the end of every month, IHOP announces the next flavor, sparking varying degrees of excitement. Their most recent announcement of June’s Pancake of the Month has stirred up some major feelings.

Starting on Sunday, guests can enjoy IHOP’s June Pancake of the Month, Cookie Butter. Available through the end of the month, the pancake takes IHOP’s buttermilk pancakes and fills them with cookie pieces and covers them with Biscoff Cookie Butter, whipped topping, and more cookie crumbles. Are you salivating yet?

“our latest pancake creation is… 🥁 Cookie Butter!! 😋 enjoy this sweet stack starting June 1st,” IHOP shared in an Instagram post on Friday. Followers immediately rejoiced at the news. “Yay!! Cookie Butter pancakes! Looks so delicious!” one fan wrote. “June 1 can’t come soon enough! 🙌🍴” another added. “I can’t want to try it @ihop 😋,” another added.

You can order the Cookie Butter pancakes as a combo with two pancakes, two bacon strips or two pork sausage links, two eggs “your way,” and hash browns.

Social media is exploding with the news. What!! These sound scrumptious!!🤤IHOP is dropping Cookie Butter Pancakes made with Lotus Biscoff Cookie Butter. Featuring IHOP's buttermilk pancakes filled with cookie pieces and covered with Biscoff Cookie Butter, whipped topping, and more cookie crumbles. At participating IHOP locations nationwide starting June 1st," food blogger Markie Devo shared on Instagram.

Fans couldn’t hold in their excitement, gushing over the new pancake flavor. “Anything with cookie butter I’m there for,” wrote one. “Can’t wait to try them they look so good & yummy,” another added. “These look amazing!” a third chimed in.

Others couldn’t wait until Sunday morning to try the pancakes. “My prayers have been answered 😮‍💨they better have this on Sunday, as a matter of fact let me go on the 31st at midnight 🤣🤷🏽‍♀️🫶🏾,” wrote one.

May’s Pancake of the Month was New York Cheesecake, pancakes filled with cheesecake bites and topped with glazed strawberries. They will be on the menu until June 1.