New In-N-Out Book to Reveal the "Whole Truth" About the Chain

If we were to ask about your go-to In-N-Out meal, there's a good chance you'd be able to answer immediately. You might also be able to tell us where the nearest location is and when it tends to be busy (if you're lucky enough to have one close by). But we're going to go ahead and bet you an order of animal-style fries that you're not completely aware of the history behind this burger brand and its famous food.

Fortunately for fans, everything they've ever wanted to know about the chain will be revealed in an upcoming book. The new release, slated for October 17 and titled "The Ins-N-Outs of In-N-Out Burger: The Inside Story of California's First Drive-Through and How it Became a Beloved Cultural Icon," is being touted as the "official story" of the chain's meteoric rise and ongoing popularity.

"I am so excited about announcing the release of the In-N-Out book," the author, Lynsi Snyder, wrote on Instagram. If you're curious about what makes her the ideal person to write this book, she happens to be the brand's heiress and current owner—as well as a billionaire.

Snyder has helped lead the company since becoming its president in 2010. She then fully took over in 2017 after the death of both her father and uncle who were the sons of the original founders, Harry and Esther. The duo opened the first In-N-Out in Baldwin Park, Calif., back in 1948. However, since taking the reins, the youngest Snyder has been responsible for locations popping up in Colorado, Oregon, and Texas. And she's not stopping there. Residents of Idaho and Tennessee will also be able to dine at the chain in the future.

When it came to writing about the history that predates her tenure at the helm, Snyder explained that she "collaborated with several retired In-N-Out family members to share stories that happened during the 75 years of our special company."

"It's been an amazing experience to pull these memories," she added. "I want my family to be honored but also share the whole truth. I can't wait to share this book with you and hope you enjoy it as much as I have enjoyed putting it together! I have waited so long to tell the true In-N-Out Story."

Social media users seem thrilled with the news, with one person responding to Snyder's post by writing, "Love this!! We read the one written by someone else (unauthorized) but can't wait to hear what you share! 20 years employed feels like family!"

Granted, just like diners might crave a chocolate In-N-Out shake after finishing their cheeseburger and fries, it looks like some people are already eager for more behind-the-scenes takes. One wrote, "Will you come out with a movie[?] I know everyone would watch it." Even Paris Hilton left excited emojis. Or maybe she's interested in playing Snyder in a potential Hollywood flick about the burger chain.