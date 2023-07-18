In-N-Out Is Rolling Out a Controversial New Mask Policy—But It's Not What You Think

In-N-Out is widely considered one of the best fast-food workplaces thanks to its competitive pay, benefits, and opportunities for employees to move up in the company. However, a controversial new masking policy the company is implementing is causing major concerns about the health and safety of its workers.

In-N-Out is prohibiting employees in five states from wearing face masks starting on Aug. 14 unless they can provide a doctor's note, according to an internal company memo posted on Twitter late last week. While In-N-Out hasn't publicly verified the memo, Business Insider confirmed the new policy with the chain's customer service department.

Per the memo, employees who don't comply with the strict new policy will face "appropriate disciplinary action" and might even lose their jobs.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"We are introducing new mask guidelines that emphasize the importance of customer service and the ability to show our associates' smiles and other facial features while considering the health and well-being of all individuals…Our goal is to continue to provide safe and customer-centric Store and Support environments that balance two things In-N-Out is known for–exceptional customer service and unmatched standards for health, safety, and quality," the memo reads.

This rule will apply to workers in Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Texas, and Nevada. The only two other states that In-N-Out currently operates in–California and Oregon–don't allow employers to ban their employees from wearing masks, per Forbes. Employees who are approved to wear masks can only use company-provided N-95 masks unless they have a valid medical note exempting them, the memo states.

The masking policy is already garnering major backlash on social media.

"This is absolutely batshit, just for the record, and I hope someone sues," a Twitter user commented on the post with the memo.

"Boycott In-N-Out and any other business that puts employees at risk," another wrote.

An In-N-Out representative did not immediately respond to our queries for comment on the new policy.

This isn't the first time that In-N-Out, a chain with Christian roots, faced controversy relating to the health and safety of its workers and customers. In October 2021, health officials temporarily shuttered two California restaurants that refused to verify that guests dining indoors had proof of COVID-19 vaccination, the Guardian reported.

In a statement responding to the closings, In-N-Out said that it refuses "to become the vaccination police for any government."

"It is unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe to force our restaurant associates to segregate customers into those who may be served and those who may not," it added.