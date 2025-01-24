In-N-Out Workers Reveal the Most Annoying Customer Orders

In-N-Out doesn't exactly have a large or complicated menu—it's decidedly on the small side when compared with say, McDonald's or Wendy's—and yet, according to some In-N-Out employees, customers still have trouble making their orders. Especially when manning the drive-thru, workers have to be fast, succinct, and friendly, trying to keep things going so guests don't spend 20 minutes getting their food. Unfortunately, it's not always smooth sailing. Here are the most annoying customer orders and pet peeves, according to In-N-Out staff.

Not Being Specific When Ordering

One exasperated worker vented on Reddit about customers not being specific when ordering food. "People ask for 'a protein style.' and I'll reply with 'Okay! Would you like a Double Double, cheeseburger or a hamburger?' and they say 'The one wrapped in lettuce' And I'll reply with 'Okay, all of our burgers can be lettuce wrapped!' and then they hit me with the hamburger extra this, and that, remove this with that, and then at the end they say 'With cheese please.'💔"

Customers Who Are Glued To Their Phones

Please don't wait until the moment you order to peruse the menu and decide what you want. "I could never say this to a customer for obvious reasons but if you're next to get your order taken and you're on your phone you better know what you want already because you could've been looking at the menu before I got to you," one employee said.

Letting Kids Order

Order for your kids to save everyone's time. "My pet peeve was always the parents who rolled down the backseat window and let their children order. Some kids were like 3 years old," one worker commented.

Flying Dutchman Drama

The Flying Dutchman is a secret menu item which consists of two patties and two slices of cheese. That's it–yet people expect there to be an onion with it, then get upset when the order isn't what they expected. "I work at In-N-Out and cannot believe the amount of people that come into In-N-Out and see a flying dutchman on TikTok and order it not even knowing what it is [and] complain they never got their onion and then we have to recook it because they don't know what it is," one frustrated employee posted.

Viral TikTok Orders

Don't assume the staff know what viral sensation you are asking for. "My favorite one is 'can I have that burger. The one that is on TikTok'. The restraint I had to put up in order not to yell at them. Also I don't use TikTok but unfortunately I know which burger they were talking about due to overwhelming amount of complaints from associates," one employee commented (sounds like the Flying Dutchman again).

A Hamburger Is a Hamburger and a Cheeseburger Is a Cheeseburger

More than one employee expressed frustration with customers who don't seem to understand the difference between a hamburger and a cheeseburger. "Biggest pet peeve is people ordering 'just a burger'. BROTHER, we have more than just one type of burger!! Funny enough, never really been bothered with people highly customizing their burgers. Also, please don't ask for a cheeseburger with no cheese… lol just ask for a hamburger," one Redditor commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Don't Argue Over the Bill

Don't bicker about who gets to pay for the meal when there is a line of people behind you. "It's cute in theory but so so annoying when there's a line to the door behind them. It's worse at pay window because the person who is driving is going to pay every time. I'm not reaching into the back seat to get your card over the guy who's right in front of me! At a point it just becomes a performance of virtue that's wasting my time," one In-N-Out worker said.

They Love You Really

One employee made it clear that although they vent from time to time, the staff have no issue with fixing anything that needs correcting with your order. "Don't be afraid to correct them on pay window or when you receive your burger. You are not an inconvenience; you are the reason our company exists. Plus it usually takes little to no time at all to make the correction by replacing the onion or just getting you a new burger. We want you to be happy and satisfied. :)"