5 Must-Have Orders at In-N-Out, According to Chefs

Chefs share the top In-N-Out menu items that are fresh, flavorful, and consistently popular.

In-N-Out follows a simple, straightforward model: keep it simple. The West Coast burger chain has a limited menu, but every item is crafted for flavor and consistency. By focusing solely on burgers, In-N-Out ensures that everything is fresh and high-quality. There’s no gimmick—just attentive service, affordable prices, and a not-so-secret menu that’s endlessly craveable. The chain has such a loyal following that visiting it has become a bucket-list item for those who don’t live near a location. A fan favorite among diners and culinary pros alike, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their must-have orders.

Milkshakes

People love In-N-Out shakes because they’re fresh, simple, creamy, and perfectly paired with the rest of the menu, making them a must-have classic. “In-N-Out keeps it basic: chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry, made with real ice cream,” says Melanie Portman, chef and recipe developer at Droolrecipes.com. Even if you’re not ordering food, an In-N-Out shake always hits the spot.

Double-Double Animal Style

Animal Style is part of In-N-Out’s not-so-secret menu and refers to a special way of preparing burgers or fries that adds extra flavor and texture. A burger made animal style features a mustard-brushed beef patty, extra signature spread, grilled onions, and additional toppings like pickles and lettuce for a richer, more savory flavor. It’s something Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger, always orders. “The Double-Double Animal Style is probably the easiest recommendation,” he says. “The grilled onions and extra sauce just give it more flavor without changing what people already like about it.”

Double Double

While animal style is a popular way to order at In-N-Out, the Double Double will always remain a classic. “The beauty of In-N-Out burgers is the construction of their burgers,” says Chef Ben Lee, Senior Corporate Chef at Creative Food Solutions. “Neatly constructed double cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, their signature Thousand Island sauce, and pickles cushioned between the most attention-to-detail-oriented bun toast.” He explains, “The edges of the buns are toasted to a crispy, in-your-face bite that, when you take the first bite, the bread screams like the youngest kid wanting to be recognized among its punchy older siblings.” He adds, “The meat is clean and straightforward, but a double patty is needed to balance out the burger. Half of the burger is then wrapped in butcher paper, keeping the four-star build intact and reinforced with a burger sleeve that allows you to eat it from start to finish without making a mess.”

Fries

Fries are one of the things people love at In-N-Out because they are made with fresh potatoes and no chemicals. “Fries are clean, thin and crispy with enough salt to keep your blood pressure at bay…but maybe you may want to add a little bit more to round out the joy when dipping into zesty ketchup,” says Chef Ben.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Animal Style Fries

For an elevated order of fries, there’s nothing better than animal style–melted cheese, grilled onions, and In-N-Out’s signature spread. “They’re messy, but in a good way,” says Dozus. “Cheese, sauce, and grilled onions just work together and turn a simple side into something people actually go there for.”