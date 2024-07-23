Let's be honest: If you're a burger lover, every time is the right time to head to In-N-Out for your go-to burger, fries, and a shake. That even includes a special treat when you're watching your weight. You heard that right! We are here with the best In-N-Out order you can place for weight loss.

This primarily West Coast fast-food chain offers a variety of options; it even has a "Secret Menu" that's actually "Not So Secret" anymore. It features items prepared the way In-N-Out customers really love. From a lettuce-wrapped burger to a mustard-cooked beef patty topped with extra spread, pickles, and grilled onions, there's always something yummy to enjoy. In-N-Out even has animal-style fries, a fan favorite prepared with special sauce, grilled onions, and melted cheese and cooked to perfection.

Now, if you want to lose weight, you can still join in on the In-N-Out fun. We have the best In-N-Out order for weight loss that won't derail your efforts. Just remember—moderation is always key when sticking to a healthy diet!

A hamburger adorned with onions, mustard, and ketchup is a great option for those watching their waistlines.

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 610 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 16 g

Swap out the In-N-Out special sauce for ketchup and/or mustard when ordering a burger with onions. According to Jordan Hill, MCD, RD, CSSD, from Top Nutrition Coaching, "This order provides 16 g protein and only 9 g of fat compared to many other burger options providing 15 g to 35 g fat."

11 Fascinating Facts About In-N-Out Burger

If you have your heart set on an order of fries, Hill suggests sharing a small order, reducing your total fat and saturated fat intake.

As always, water is a great option for your beverage, but if you're craving something else, Hill recommends unsweetened iced tea, which has 0 calories. The second best choice she suggests is the Lite Pink Lemonade, which comes in at five to 15 calories, depending on the size.

The Best & Worst Menu Items at In-N-Out Burger, According to a Dietitian

General healthier ordering tips at In-N-Out:

The next time you're at In-N-Out, stay mindful of Hill's expert tips.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e