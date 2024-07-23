 Skip to content

The Best In-N-Out Order for Weight Loss

A dietitian shares the best In-N-Out order that won't destroy your weight-loss efforts.
By Alexa Mellardo
Published on July 23, 2024 | 6:00 AM
Let's be honest: If you're a burger lover, every time is the right time to head to In-N-Out for your go-to burger, fries, and a shake. That even includes a special treat when you're watching your weight. You heard that right! We are here with the best In-N-Out order you can place for weight loss.

This primarily West Coast fast-food chain offers a variety of options; it even has a "Secret Menu" that's actually "Not So Secret" anymore. It features items prepared the way In-N-Out customers really love. From a lettuce-wrapped burger to a mustard-cooked beef patty topped with extra spread, pickles, and grilled onions, there's always something yummy to enjoy. In-N-Out even has animal-style fries, a fan favorite prepared with special sauce, grilled onions, and melted cheese and cooked to perfection.

Now, if you want to lose weight, you can still join in on the In-N-Out fun. We have the best In-N-Out order for weight loss that won't derail your efforts. Just remember—moderation is always key when sticking to a healthy diet!

A hamburger adorned with onions, mustard, and ketchup is a great option for those watching their waistlines.

hamburger
In-N-Out
Nutrition (Per burger):
Calories: 300
Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 610 mg
Carbs: 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)
Protein: 16 g

Swap out the In-N-Out special sauce for ketchup and/or mustard when ordering a burger with onions. According to Jordan Hill, MCD, RD, CSSD, from Top Nutrition Coaching, "This order provides 16 g protein and only 9 g of fat compared to many other burger options providing 15 g to 35 g fat."

If you have your heart set on an order of fries, Hill suggests sharing a small order, reducing your total fat and saturated fat intake.

As always, water is a great option for your beverage, but if you're craving something else, Hill recommends unsweetened iced tea, which has 0 calories. The second best choice she suggests is the Lite Pink Lemonade, which comes in at five to 15 calories, depending on the size.

General healthier ordering tips at In-N-Out:

an In-N-Out Burger sign surrounded by healthy menu items like a burger shake and fries on a designed background
Photos: In-N-Out Burger, Kaley Roberts / Eat This, Not That!, LukeandKarla.Travel / Shutterstock. Design: Eat This, Not That!

The next time you're at In-N-Out, stay mindful of Hill's expert tips.

  • Always choose a high-protein source.
  • Consider the lettuce wrap instead of a classic bun.
  • Beware of the fat and saturated fat contents in your burger order.
  • If you decide to splurge on fries or shakes, always choose the smallest size. In addition, consider splitting them with a loved one.
  • Your beverage choice is a great area to save some calories. Choose water when you can or a smaller size of something that's low-calorie.
  • You can always bring a piece of fruit or a healthy homemade side to go with your protein.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
