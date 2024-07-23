The Best In-N-Out Order for Weight Loss
Let's be honest: If you're a burger lover, every time is the right time to head to In-N-Out for your go-to burger, fries, and a shake. That even includes a special treat when you're watching your weight. You heard that right! We are here with the best In-N-Out order you can place for weight loss.
This primarily West Coast fast-food chain offers a variety of options; it even has a "Secret Menu" that's actually "Not So Secret" anymore. It features items prepared the way In-N-Out customers really love. From a lettuce-wrapped burger to a mustard-cooked beef patty topped with extra spread, pickles, and grilled onions, there's always something yummy to enjoy. In-N-Out even has animal-style fries, a fan favorite prepared with special sauce, grilled onions, and melted cheese and cooked to perfection.
Now, if you want to lose weight, you can still join in on the In-N-Out fun. We have the best In-N-Out order for weight loss that won't derail your efforts. Just remember—moderation is always key when sticking to a healthy diet!
A hamburger adorned with onions, mustard, and ketchup is a great option for those watching their waistlines.
Calories: 300
Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 610 mg
Carbs: 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)
Protein: 16 g
Swap out the In-N-Out special sauce for ketchup and/or mustard when ordering a burger with onions. According to Jordan Hill, MCD, RD, CSSD, from Top Nutrition Coaching, "This order provides 16 g protein and only 9 g of fat compared to many other burger options providing 15 g to 35 g fat."
If you have your heart set on an order of fries, Hill suggests sharing a small order, reducing your total fat and saturated fat intake.
As always, water is a great option for your beverage, but if you're craving something else, Hill recommends unsweetened iced tea, which has 0 calories. The second best choice she suggests is the Lite Pink Lemonade, which comes in at five to 15 calories, depending on the size.
General healthier ordering tips at In-N-Out:
The next time you're at In-N-Out, stay mindful of Hill's expert tips.
- Always choose a high-protein source.
- Consider the lettuce wrap instead of a classic bun.
- Beware of the fat and saturated fat contents in your burger order.
- If you decide to splurge on fries or shakes, always choose the smallest size. In addition, consider splitting them with a loved one.
- Your beverage choice is a great area to save some calories. Choose water when you can or a smaller size of something that's low-calorie.
- You can always bring a piece of fruit or a healthy homemade side to go with your protein.