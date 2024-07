Let's be honest: If you're a burger lover, every time is the right time to head to In-N-Out for your go-to burger, fries, and a shake. That even includes a special treat when you're watching your weight. You heard that right! We are here with the best In-N-Out order you can place for weight loss.

This primarily West Coast fast-food chain offers a variety of options; it even has a "Secret Menu" that's actually "Not So Secret" anymore. It features items prepared the way In-N-Out customers really love. From a lettuce-wrapped burger to a mustard-cooked beef patty topped with extra spread, pickles, and grilled onions, there's always something yummy to enjoy. In-N-Out even has animal-style fries, a fan favorite prepared with special sauce, grilled onions, and melted cheese and cooked to perfection.

Now, if you want to lose weight, you can still join in on the In-N-Out fun. We have the best In-N-Out order for weight loss that won't derail your efforts. Just remember—moderation is always key when sticking to a healthy diet!

A hamburger adorned with onions, mustard, and ketchup is a great option for those watching their waistlines.

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 610 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 16 g

Swap out the In-N-Out special sauce for ketchup and/or mustard when ordering a burger with onions. According to Jordan Hill, MCD, RD, CSSD, from Top Nutrition Coaching, "This order provides 16 g protein and only 9 g of fat compared to many other burger options providing 15 g to 35 g fat."

If you have your heart set on an order of fries, Hill suggests sharing a small order, reducing your total fat and saturated fat intake.

As always, water is a great option for your beverage, but if you're craving something else, Hill recommends unsweetened iced tea, which has 0 calories. The second best choice she suggests is the Lite Pink Lemonade, which comes in at five to 15 calories, depending on the size.

General healthier ordering tips at In-N-Out:

The next time you're at In-N-Out, stay mindful of Hill's expert tips.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Always choose a high-protein source.

Consider the lettuce wrap instead of a classic bun.

Beware of the fat and saturated fat contents in your burger order.

If you decide to splurge on fries or shakes, always choose the smallest size. In addition, consider splitting them with a loved one.

Your beverage choice is a great area to save some calories. Choose water when you can or a smaller size of something that's low-calorie.

You can always bring a piece of fruit or a healthy homemade side to go with your protein.