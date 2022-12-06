The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The pumpkin and apple fall flavors are out, and winter finds are ready to roll in at our beloved Trader Joe's. One thing to know about TJ's is that this grocer is notorious for its scrumptious seasonal holiday treats. Whether you have a sweet tooth or a hankering for something savory, Trader Joe's winter bites are enjoyable treats that can fit any occasion. Unsure of what to bring to your next holiday gathering or what to enjoy while cozying up for a night at home watching Elf? These dietitian-approved nibbles are healthy, delicious choices that will keep you happily satiated all winter long.

Below are just a few of the latest winter Trader Joe's products to hit the shelves, as recommended by dietitians. And for more expert advice on which healthy snacks you can find while strolling through the aisles of your local Trader Joe's, be sure to also read 6 Best Weight Loss-Friendly Snacks at Trader Joe's, According to a Nutritionist.

1 Trader Joe's Artichoke Timbales

Per 1 piece : 140 calories, 9 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 5 mg cholesterol, 550 mg sodium, 7 g carbs (5 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 4 g protein)

"If you're an artichoke fan, you have to grab Trader Joe's savory Artichoke Timbales!" Dani Lebovitz, MS, RDN, CSSD, CDCES, founder of Kid Food Explorers, tells Eat This, Not That! "With 5 grams of fiber and 4 grams of protein per serving, they're perfect as a veggie side or an easy flavorful appetizer to add to your holiday party menu. And the best part? Your kids will love them too! Find them in the freezer section near the veggies."

Artichokes have many health benefits and are loaded with nutrients, like fiber, vitamin A, C, and magnesium. Their prebiotic fiber also makes them a superfood supporting the healthy bacteria in our gut.

2 Trader Joe's Chocolate Passport

Per 1.6 ounces : 570 calories, 41 g fat (26 g saturated fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 0 mg sodium, 45 g carbs (11 g fiber, 29 g sugar), 8 g protein)

"Perfect for gifting or enjoying as a private stash, I look forward to the Trader Joe's Chocolate Passport each year," Lebovitz says. "The bars, ranging from 60–73% cacao solids, offer a boost of antioxidants, as you explore the unique subtle flavor each chocolate bar has from their distinctive growing regions around the world," Lebovitz continues. "From the Dominican Republic to Tanzania, you will satisfy your sweet tooth on a decadent adventure. Was that vanilla I tasted or hints of grass? Let your taste-buds be the judge!"

A little bit of dark chocolate can go a long way for your health. Dark chocolate is loaded with nutrients, such as fiber and heart-healthy antioxidants. It can improve your focus, happiness, and your energy levels.

3 Trader Joe's Vegan Harvest Chili

Per 1 cup : 140 calories, 5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 680 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (5 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 5 g protein)

"Made with black beans, butternut squash, cauliflower, sweet potato and pumpkin, this winter classic has 5 grams of fiber per serving and contains 10 different plant-based foods alone," says gut health dietitian Julie Balsamo, MS, RDN.

With black beans, butternut squash, cauliflower, sweet potatoes, and pumpkin, this vegetable medley has an array of benefits from each of its ingredients. That means that in addition to packing 5 grams of fiber per cup, this winter chili is likely to keep you both full and energized.

4 Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds

Per 9 pieces : 160 calories, 12 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), <5 mg cholesterol, 10 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (1 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 3 g protein)

Perfect for stock stuffers or your own personal stash, these Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds are winners. This seasonal twist from Trader Joe's is hot item shoppers adore—and what's not to love about a minty-fresh candy cane coating over a chocolate-covered almond? That's like getting two desserts plus a healthy snack in one bite!

Almonds are not only healthy, but they are also known to be a filling treat that is naturally high in fiber and offers some protein. These nuts are also a good source of heart-healthy fats, vitamin E, and magnesium. Recently, researchers have also noted almonds' potential to help support and improve gut health. Pair these candy cane covered treats with some fruit or other nuts to beef up the nutrition and provide a more filling snack.

5 Cookie Mug Hangers

Per 4 cookies : 180 calories, 6 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 5 mg cholesterol, 180 mg sodium, 29 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 2 g protein)

This one may not be super nutritious, but it is fun! (And minor indulgences are to be expected around the holidays within reason, of course.) These little gingerbread cookies hang off the side of your mugs, creating a fun way to dress up hot chocolate or tea at your holiday gathering. Made with wheat flour and a classic gingerbread spice blend, these cookie mug hangers can be fun for the whole family. With just 45 calories and 7 g of carbs per cookie, you can enjoy a warm cup of tea and have a sweet treat even if you're being calorie-conscious this holiday season.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6 Red Pepper Spread With Eggplant & Garlic

Per 2 tablespoons : 15 calories, 0.5 g fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 50 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (1 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 0 g protein)

Kim Kulp, RDN, recommends the Red Pepper Spread With Eggplant and Garlic, along with some petite carrots with multigrain pita bite crackers for dipping.

"The red bell peppers in the spread are high in vitamin C, which is important for the growth and repair of skin, blood vessels, and bones. The variety of antioxidants in these peppers may also protect against cardiovascular disease and sun damage to the skin. Eggplant is a great source of fiber and potassium, and garlic is a prebiotic, which means it is food for the good gut microbes," Kulp says.

Red peppers are also exceptionally high in vitamins A and C, and help give our immune system a boost. This dip is also low in calories, thus can serve as a great addition to a holiday spread that you can feel good about serving your guests.