25 Inspirational Quotes to Get You Moving in the New Year

Even the most positive, regimented people can benefit from a dose of good advice and inspiration—especially when it comes to kicking off a fresh new year. Eat This, Not That! compiled some of the best inspirational quotes to get you moving in all good ways during the New Year. So, hats off to starting a happy, healthy 2024 and adding more movement to each and every day.

Inspiration is the goodness that feeds your mind, keeping it motivated. What better way to start a brand new year chock-full of mental and emotional goodness to support your overall well-being? Read on and immerse yourself in some healthy chatter for your mind to digest and to fuel your body for whatever your goals may be. And when you're finished, be sure to check out 10 Most Useful Wellness Gifts You'll Enjoy Forever.

Check out these inspirational quotes to get you moving in the new year:

1. "Happiness depends on ourselves." — Aristotle

2. "If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not to people or things." — Albert Einstein

3. "Your body holds deep wisdom. Trust in it. Learn from it. Nourish it. Watch your life transform and be healthy." — Bella Bleue

4. "If you can change our mind, you can change your life." — William James

5. "Movement is a medicine for creating change in a person's physical, emotional, and mental states." — Carol Welch

6. "I'm passionately involved in life: I love its change, its color, its movement. To be alive, to be able to see, to walk, to have houses, music, paintings ― it's all a miracle." – Arthur Rubinstein

7. "If you don't like the road you're walking, start paving another one." — Dolly Parton

8. "Grab a coffee. Journal your intentions. Get to work. Create miracles." — Elyse Santilli

9. "Caring for your body, mind, and spirit is your greatest and grandest responsibility. It's about listening to the needs of your soul and then honoring them." — Kristi Ling

10. "All that is important is this one moment in movement. Make the moment important, vital, and worth living. Do not let it slip away unnoticed and unused." — Martha Graham

11. "The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely tenacity." — Amelia Earhart

12. "If you want to fly, give up everything that weighs you down." — Buddha

13. "All dreams are within reach. All you have to do is keep moving towards them." — Viola Davis

14. "Take care of your body. It's the only place you have to live in." — Jim Rohn

15. "To keep the body in good health is a duty… otherwise we shall not be able to keep our mind strong and clear." — Buddha

16. "Wellness is the complete integration of body, mind, and spirit—the realization that everything we do, think, feel, and believe has an effect on our state of well-being." — Greg Anderson

17. "Your attitude is either the lock on or key to your door of success." — Denis Waitley

18. "There are two ways you can get through the pain. You can let it destroy you, or you can use it as fuel to drive you: to dream bigger, work harder." — Taylor Swift

19. "Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving." — Albert Einstein

20. "You are never too old to set a new goal or to dream a new dream." — CS Lewis

21. "The bad news is time flies. The good news is you're the pilot." — Michael Altshuler

22. "Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions." — Dalai Lama XIV

23. "Limit your 'always' and your 'nevers.'" — Amy Poehler

24. "It is often the small steps, not the giant leaps, that bring about the most lasting change." — Queen Elizabeth II

25. "I am who I am today because of the choices I made yesterday." — Eleanor Roosevelt