I Tried 6 Instant Coffees & One Could Pass for Fresh-Brewed

We ranked six instant coffees to find the smoothest, most flavorful option for quick and easy mornings.

Instant coffee takes all the work out of busy mornings, especially when you’re in a rush and just need some caffeine before rushing out the door. Shoppers have an impressively wide variety of options to choose from these days, and while good old Nescafé still holds a special place in the hearts (and on the shelves) of many, there are some seriously amazing instant coffees well worth trying. I don’t usually drink instant coffee so I was quite excited to do this taste test: Here are six instant coffee ranked from “ok in a pinch” to “tastes like freshly brewed java”.

Nescafe Clasico Dark Roast Instant Coffee

Nescafe Clasico Dark Roast Instant Coffee is still the OG, made from Robusta and Arabica coffee beans sourced from “around the world”. It was a good cup of coffee, not great; something I would use when I needed a caffeine hit but maybe not for taste.

Trader Joe’s Instant Coffee Packets

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Trader Joe’s Instant Coffee Packets come ready to go with creamer and sugar, and for some reason I can’t find the product on their website but I promise it exists. Do you remember those old-school coffee machines that dispensed premixed coffee into styrofoam cups? This tastes exactly like that coffee: Sweet and milky Coffee Mate-type creamer. It’s the opposite of every frou-frou coffee and I love it for that reason.

Juan Valdez Classic Freeze-Dried Instant Coffee

Juan Valdez Classic Freeze-Dried Instant Coffee is made from 100% Arabica sourced from the farms of Colombia. I liked this coffee—it was smooth and had no bitterness, but it was almost too mild. I can certainly play around with the coffee/water ratios next time I try it.

Trader Joe’s Single Origin Kilimanjaro Instant Coffee

Trader Joe’s Single Origin Kilimanjaro Instant Coffee is made from 100% Arabica beans grown in Tanzania, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro apparently. This is a strong, bold coffee with a slight floral fruitiness to it and no bitter aftertaste.

Café Bustelo Espresso Instant Coffee

Café Bustelo Espresso Instant Coffee smells like chocolate so I was ready to like it, and was not disappointed. This espresso is nice and smooth with a rich yet not too-strong flavor. This would make an amazing Americano when you’re in a rush.

O Organics Instant Coffee

O Organics Instant Coffee couldn’t be easier to make—simply add hot water and voila, organic coffee is ready to go. This is good, strong “farmhouse” coffee, with a robust flavor and smooth finish that tastes like it came from a coffee machine. Add some milk or cream and it doesn’t get any better. This is the coffee you want on days when something special is required (and would actually be perfect for camping).