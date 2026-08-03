5 Grocery Stores With the Best Deli Coleslaw, According to Shoppers

From creamy Southern-style slaw to crisp deli classics, these grocery stores sell shoppers' favorite coleslaw.

One of the most popular deli sides is coleslaw. The cabbage and mayo concoction pairs perfectly with everything from deli sandwiches to BBQ meats and is so delicious that some people even eat it straight out of the container. However, not all grocery stores sell good slaw, according to foodies. Where can you get the best deli coleslaw? Here are 5 grocery stores with the best deli coleslaw.

Publix Deli

Publix has a creamy Southern-style slaw with finely shredded cabbage and carrot blend with a distinctly sweet mayonnaise dressing. “After a long quest of trying different cole slaw in restaurants and various markets, I think I have to say that the Publix deli shredded cole slaw is the absolute tastiest!” says a Yelper.

Wegmans

Wegmans is also famous for a fresh, crunchy cabbage recipe, the Wegmans Creamy Coleslaw. It is made with crisp green cabbage, carrots, a touch of sugar, vinegar, and canola mayonnaise, seasoned with celery seed and black pepper.

Reser’s Fine Foods

Reser’s is a classic, creamy deli-blend coleslaw sold at a handful of chains, including Walmart, Dollar General, and Acme. You can find it in the deli section, and many people say it reminds them of KFC slaw. “Reser’s brand is the best I’ve found,” a Facebooker says. “This tastes great… has a lot of flavor… isn’t bland like some coleslaw,” a Ralph’s shopper says. “The best store bought coleslaw I’ve had. It tastes just like homemade. Well balanced, good onion bite to it, stays crisp,” another adds.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee is another grocery store chain that makes delicious, fresh sweet slaw. “Personally I love hy-vee. Their coleslaw is one of the few I’ll eat over and over again,” says a Facebooker.

Walmart

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Walmart Freshness Guaranteed Homestyle Cole Slaw is another great KFC dupe, per shoppers. “Walmarts is almost the same flavor and texture,” writes a Facebooker. “Somewhat surprisingly, I like this Cole Slaw better than any other store brands, and even most restaurants. It’s always fresh and crunchy cabbage. It has a nice dressing that isn’t overly sweet or sugary and not overly seasoned. Great in summer time chilled (serve some at outdoor barbecues or picnics). Goes great as a side with lots of meals, fish sticks and fries, fried chicken, hot dogs, cheeseburgers, grilled cheese etc. etc. You also get a large portion for a fairly low price. Annnnnd….cabbage is a super food, it’s good for ya!” writes one. Another adds “it is great tasting coleslaw,” and “the cabbage is crisp and fresh.”