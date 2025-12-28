3 Frozen Lasagnas That Taste Homemade, According to Chefs

Chefs say these frozen lasagnas come closest to homemade with rich sauce, tender pasta, and real cheese.

There’s nothing better than a lasagna prepared in your own kitchen, but when you don’t have time to make one from scratch, convenience wins. There are plenty of options in the frozen food section that come close to the real thing and taste surprisingly homemade, but there are a number of misses, too. To help avoid a disappointing meal, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to weigh in their favorite frozen lasagna brands. Here are the top three.

Rao’s Homemade Frozen Lasagna

Famous for their pasta sauce, Rao’s also has a line of frozen foods like meatballs, pizza and lasagna, which Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, highly recommends. “Rao’s frozen lasagna stands out because it focuses on balance and quality rather than trying to cut corners,” he says. “The sauce tastes rich and tomato-forward, similar to what you’d expect from a slow-simmered homemade version.” Chef Dennis explains, “The pasta layers hold their shape as they cook, and the cheese melts evenly without becoming greasy or watery. When baked fully and allowed to rest before serving, it comes across as well-structured and familiar, much closer to a homemade lasagna than most frozen options.”

Michael Angelo’s Lasagna with Meat Sauce

Michael Angelo's Lasagna with Meat Sauce is so popular with shoppers that it's often out of stock. "This lasagna feels like something made in a home kitchen rather than a factory," says Chef Dennis. "The pasta stays tender without turning mushy, and the meat sauce is well-seasoned without being heavy." He adds, "The cheese layer melts smoothly and ties everything together instead of separating as it heats. It's a reliable option that delivers comfort and consistency, especially when baked slowly and given time to settle before slicing, which helps it resemble a freshly made lasagna."

Beecher’s Cheese Curd Lasagna

For a truly standout frozen lasagna, Beecher’s Cheese Curd is a nice choice. It has a bit of spice and authentic Italian flavor that Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com, loves. “The quality of this frozen lasagna is so good,” she says. “They use high-quality ingredients with no fillers (seriously, check the label, it’s all real ingredients) with a few types of cheeses for a stellar flavor. Amazing quality, I could eat this 3 times a week.”