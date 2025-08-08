 Skip to content

This Simple Japanese Walking Trick Could Help You Live Longer

Walk your way to a long, healthy life with this simple walking method.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on August 8, 2025 | 12:45 PM

Many of us are constantly fine-tuning our routines to make them the healthiest they can be. This may involve eating clean, taking the right supplements, lifting weights, meditating, and spending quality time with family and friends. But what if we told you that one simple tweak to your daily walk could add extra healthy years to your life? Enter the Japanese walking routine everyone’s raving about—for good reason.

The benefits of lacing up your sneakers and heading out on a brisk walk are aplenty. For one, it’s a stellar workout for those who want to burn calories and lose weight. Research shows that something as simple as walking can increase aerobic fitness while decreasing body mass index (BMI), body weight, and body fat percentage—even if you’ve led a more sedentary lifestyle. What’s more, if you stick with your walking habit for the long-term, you’ll decrease your risk of coronary heart disease (CHD), coronary events, and even mortality.

Just when you thought tracking your steps couldn’t get any more rewarding, the Japanese walking routine enters the chat—and it may be the simplest way to boost your longevity.

These 5 Walking Tricks Melt Belly Fat Faster Than Running After 40

What Is the Japanese Walking Routine?

two women walking fast
Shutterstock

Although Japanese walking technically isn’t brand new, it’s recently made major waves on TikTok.

The technique is essentially interval walking at its finest. Japanese walking requires you to walk at a high intensity for three minutes, a low intensity for another three minutes, and repeat for a total of 30 minutes—four times per week.

Japanese researchers apparently compared the benefits you’d get from interval walking versus maintaining the same pace throughout. They discovered that interval walking at a moderate intensity could fight particular age-related effects, such as heightened blood pressure, weak thigh muscles, and a decreased ability to work out.

@coacheugeneteo

Walking 10,000 steps… But better 😯 I know I can’t be the only one who looks at my step count at the end of the day and feel like a failure. Some days, I get around 2,000 steps. I still aim for at least 8,000 a day – but sometimes, life just gets in the way. But even if it’s only an extra ~3000 steps, this simple 30 minute protocol on my walking pad can make a huge difference.

♬ original sound – Eugene Teo

According to coach Eugene Teo, this walking method delivers “10 times the benefits” of the classic 10k-steps-a-day target. In his TikTok video caption, which received 1 million likes, he wrote, “I still aim for at least 8,000 [steps] a day—but sometimes, life just gets in the way. But even if it’s only an extra ~3,000 steps, this simple 30-minute protocol on my walking pad can make a huge difference.”

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// //
More in Mind + Body
  • Cute fit tanned girl in sport top and leggings running on beach at sunset. Fitness, workout and healthy lifestyle concept. Blue sky in the morning with clouds. This Simple Japanese Walking Trick Could Help You Live Longer. Cover

    Japanese Walking Trick for a Longer Life

  • A muscular mature woman is doing squat exercises in the park, dressed in a black suit with an EMS electronic simulator to stimulate her muscles. If You Can Master These 3 Bodyweight Tests, You’re Fitter Than Most People Over 45. Cover

    3 Bodyweight Tests To See If You’re Fit After 45

  • Full size photo of happy smiling mature man look window drinking water relaxing after difficult training at home house. If You Do These 5 Things Every Morning After 50, Fat Melts Off Faster Than Exercise. Cover

    5 Morning Habits That Burn Fat Faster Than Exercise

  • Embracing Mindfulness with Thread The Needle Pose (Parsva Balasana) Yoga Pose. Over 40? If You Can Complete These 8 Flexibility Moves, Your Body Is Decades Younger. Cover

    8 Flexibility Tests To Reveal Your Fitness Age

  • Horizontal outdoors shot of sportive man pushing up during workout. 6 Mirror Moves That Build More Strength Than Weights After 45. Cover

    6 Mirror Moves To Get Stronger After 45

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.