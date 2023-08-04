5 Proven Ways Jennifer Aniston's Salad Slims You Down

Jennifer Aniston has been a fitness inspiration for decades and, at 54, the Friends star continues her laudable devotion to staying fit. While her regime has changed over the years, one thing hasn't–her commitment to healthy living. From a young age, Aniston was always mindful of self-care, which wasn't instilled in her. "Not so much my parents' generation," she told TODAY recently. "So I would watch their bodies decline," she said. "If I'm going to be 75, 85 years old, I don't want to be in a wheelchair. I don't want someone to have to lift me up and take me to the bathroom." The A-lister works hard at maintaining her sculpted physique and has a healthy diet, which includes her favorite salad. Read on to learn why it's great for weight loss and overall well-being, with input from a nutrition expert.

1 The Salad Starts With a Butter Lettuce Base

Aniston revealed one of her go-to salad recipes that she eats regularly and it's packed with vitamins. "I'm not a romaine fan," she told TODAY, so she starts with butter lettuce as a base. "I love to have some mushrooms. I love sprouts. I love a little tomato. Avocado, Kalamata olives, always some cheese — never gonna give up my cheese. I'll do sliced parmesan, pecorino … feta … or all of them! Sliced almonds, sunflower seeds." To boost her protein intake, Aniston adds a chopped or poached egg on top to complete what she calls a "really hearty salad." Dressings she uses include oil and vinegar or a vinaigrette, "and if it's the weekend, some good ole ranch."

RELATED: 35+ Healthy Salad Recipes for Weight Loss

2 It's High in Healthy Fats

The type of fat you eat matters and nutrition experts say healthy fats like avocado, nuts, seeds, olive oil, and eggs are important because there are many health benefits like lowering the risk of developing heart disease, improving blood cholesterol levels, helping with blood sugar control and reducing inflammation. Healthful fats have a beneficial effect on blood pressure, and they have been shown to support gut health, according to UCLA Health. Since Aniston adds a variety of vegetables and nuts, her salad is "loaded with healthy fats from avocado, olives, almonds, and sunflower seeds," registered dietitian and certified personal trainer Jesse Feder, with My Crohns and Colitis Team, says. "These fats are great for maintaining consistent energy levels throughout the day as well as keeping full. This can prevent you from wanting to snack or eat too soon. This is great if you are trying to lose weight!"6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3 It's High in Fiber

Getting enough fiber in our diet is also a key factor in our overall health. Feder explains, "Between the avocado, nuts, seeds, and vegetables, this salad is a powerhouse of fiber. Fiber is great for promoting gut health, feelings of satiety, and from preventing gastrointestinal distress. Fiber does wonders for weight loss since it can help keep you full for long periods of time."

RELATED: 44 Best High-Fiber Foods for a Healthy Diet

4 It's a Great Source of Protein

Protein is a necessary part of our everyday diet. Protein reduces your appetite and can aid in weight loss and boosts energy levels, but it builds strong bones, cartilage, and skin. Feder tells us that Aniston's favorite salad is packed with protein, which helps with weight loss and maintaining good health. "The cheese, eggs, nuts, and seeds, provide great sources of protein. Having a good source of protein with your meals is essential for staying healthy and aiding in weight loss." He adds, "Protein takes a long time to digest so it helps keep you full for long periods of time. This can keep you from wanting to snack or overeat during the day."

5 It's High in Antioxidants

Eating foods high in antioxidants offers several health benefits. "Antioxidants are great for fighting inflammation throughout the body which can be making you feel tired and sluggish," Feder says, and Aniston's salad is ideal. "Mushrooms, sprouts, tomatoes, avocado, olives, almonds, and sunflower seeds, all contain significant amounts of antioxidants," the RDN explains. "This is great for supporting healthy bodily function and energy levels which can help keep you active and lose weight."

RELATED: Why You Need Antioxidants In Your Diet—And How To Eat More Of Them

6 It's Calorie Friendly and a Complete Meal

Aniston's salad is low in calories, high in vitamins and nutrients, filling, and great for weight loss goals, according to Feder. "This salad recipe is very calorie friendly and is a complete meal," he says. "It contains healthy amounts of fats, and protein, and is low in carbohydrates. It will provide you with many essential nutrients all while keeping your caloric intake low. This is perfect for aiding in weight loss."