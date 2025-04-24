Jersey Mike's Just Dropped a New Sub for Chicken Lovers

Jersey Mike's Subs is continuing its focus on amazing chicken sandwiches with the introduction of the new and improved Signature Chicken Salad Sub. This protein-packed limited edition treat is made with just four ingredients: Slow roasted chicken breast, diced celery, black pepper, and mayonnaise. Guests can enjoy the new sub either on freshly baked bread or for a lighter option, in a sub bowl.

Fans are already hoping the sub is here to stay. "I hope this will be a permanent menu item," one Redditor said. "The way they instruct us to make it leaves the chicken in chunks, which don't hold on to much mayo the way tuna does. But the chicken is very lean, so needs a little more mayo than what will stick to it. It also needs salt. Preferably in the form of BACON 😋," an employee added. So what other exciting new menu items have recently dropped? Read on to find out.

Wendy's Cajun Crunch Sandwich

Wendy's just launched the new Cajun Crunch Chicken Sandwich and Tangerine Twist Lemonade, available now at Wendy's restaurants nationwide. The "bold" new sandwich is made with a classic spicy chicken filet with a layer of Pepper Jack cheese, Cajun-seasoned crispy onions, pickles, lettuce, and spicy mustard sauce on a toasted bun. "I got this one today," one fan said. "I didn't have high expectations, but I thought this one was pretty tasty. The onions added more flavor than I expected."

Dave's Hot Chicken Mini Sliders

Dave's Hot Chicken recently launched new mini-sliders for customers who want to experience the infamous DHC heat but in smaller doses. "Dave's is *awesome*. Chicken tastes great, yummy fries, good value. My go to spicy chicken joint. Just wish Dave's would waddle over to Santa Monica," one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chili's QP Burger

Chili's just released the Big QP burger, which contains two slices of American cheese, mustard, ketchup, pickles, diced onions, and "85% more beef than a Quarter Pounder® with Cheese." Fans are thrilled with the value for money, with one saying, "Wow close to a half-pound burger meal for $11!?!?" Another responded with, "AND fries! And a drink! And a whole bag of chips if you pick that as your side in addition to the fries!" Sold!

Freddy's BBQ Brisket Steakburger

Freddy's just launched a limited-time-only BBQ Brisket Steakburger made with sliced brisket that has been pit-smoked for 16 hours, placed on top of two steakburger patties with American cheese, pickle and onion on a King's Hawaiian® bun with BBQ sauce. This delightful new summer item is available April 30 through August 26, or while supplies last.

Panera Croissant Bread

Panera just debuted the new Croissant Toast bread, a delectable sandwich bread made from croissant dough. The buttery new bread is used to make two limited-edition menu items at the chain: Croque Monsieur Croissant Toast, and Fromage Croissant Toast. "I tried the frontage sandwich today and I really liked it! I'm surprised to see everyone's comments here. I personally love the bread," one customer shared. "It's definitely expensive for the number of calories you're getting, but will be fun while it's around. I'm gonna try doctoring it up with some of the free toppings."