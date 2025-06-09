Jimmy John’s Just Dropped a Wild New Menu Item for Summer

Summer tastes like a variety of things to different people. For some people, it’s their favorite grilled meat, ice cream flavor, or lemonade. For others, it is the taste of s’mores or a Bomb Pop. Lemon is also a popular summertime flavor, as the citrus fruit is in season during the summer months. Jimmy John’s one of America’s favorite sub shops just dropped a brand new lemon cookie just in time for summer, and fans can’t wait to taste it.

The sub shop announced the new cookie on social media this week. “When life gives you lemons, make Lemon Sunshine Cookies 🍋 now available just in time for summer,” Jimmy John’s shared on Instagram, along with an image of the new cookie.

The reaction was strong. “Tastes like summertime,” commented Waze. “Yum,” added Cheez-It. “okay well now i need to order jimmy john’s,” another follower commented.

According to Jimmy John’s, the “lemon flavored cookie with white chips” is 420 calories. “Bright and zesty lemon meets smooth white chips in this soft, melt-in-your-mouth cookie. The perfect balance of tart and sweet, it’s a refreshing treat that’s as irresistible as it is delicious,” reads the product description. It is also “soft, chewy” and “bursting with bright lemon flavor and studded with creamy white chocolate chips,” according to the sub joint.

“Summer is all about fresh flavors and fun moments, and our Lemon Sunshine Cookie delivers on both,” Kate Carpenter, VP of marketing at Jimmy John’s, said in a statement. “It’s bold, bright, and perfectly captures the sunny spirit of the season. We’re excited to bring guests something new that truly tastes like summer.”

Other desserts on the menu include a classic oatmeal raisin cookie, a chocolate chip cookie, and a fudgy chocolate brownie.

Earlier this year, Jimmy John’s made a game-changing move, offering Toasted Sandwiches for the first time. “Crispy and golden on the outside, melty and gooey on the inside,” they said, adding three all-new toasted creations to the menu. Chicken Bacon Ranch, all-natural chicken, crispy bacon, provolone, tomato, lettuce, onion, mayo, ranch, and ranch seasoning on freshly baked French bread, Roast Beef & Cheddar, Roast beef, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, horseradish sauce, crispy fried onions, tomato, lettuce, onion, and mayo on freshly baked French bread, and the Ultimate Italian: Capocollo, salami, ham, crispy bacon, parmesan, provolone, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oregano-basil, and a drizzle of oil & vinegar on freshly baked French bread.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e