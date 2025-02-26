Jimmy John's Just Made a Huge Menu Change With 3 Brand-New Sandwiches

Jimmy John's is one of the country's most popular subway sandwich chains, serving everything from Italian and meatball subs to club sandwiches. However, one significant difference between Jimmy John's and competitors, including Jersey Mike's and Subway, is that they have failed to offer one key feature: The ability to toast a sandwich. However, the brand has announced an exciting game-changer: On March 3, Toasted Sandwiches arrive nationwide at Jimmy John's locations.

"Crispy and golden on the outside, melty and gooey on the inside, they're the perfect way to enjoy Jimmy John's fresh ingredients in a whole new way," the brand explains in a press release announcing the exciting new concept. Starting March 3, guests can toast any Favorite Sandwich on the menu. Or, they can also try one of three all-new toasted creations.

The first new sandwich option is the Chicken Bacon Ranch. The toasted sandwich comes with all-natural chicken, crispy bacon, provolone, tomato, lettuce, onion, mayo, ranch, and ranch seasoning and is served on freshly baked French bread.

Roast Beef & Cheddar is option number two. "Roast beef, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, horseradish sauce, crispy fried onions, tomato, lettuce, onion, and mayo on freshly baked French bread," they say.

The third new sandwich is the Ultimate Italian with Capocollo, salami, ham, crispy bacon, parmesan, provolone, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oregano-basil, "and a drizzle of oil & vinegar on freshly baked French bread," they say.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jimmy John's is giving away $1 million worth of Toasted Sandwiches to celebrate the launch on Tuesday, March 4, dubbing the day "Toasted Tuesday." You can take advantage of the free sandwich deal at your local store or via the Jimmy John's app or website using the promo code TOASTEDTUESDAY.

They are also celebrating with the Jimmy John's Toasted Truck, delivering free samples and exclusive merchandise to cities including Chicago, Lexington, Atlanta, Dallas, and Phoenix throughout March. To see if it's stopping near you, follow @jimmyjohns on social media.

If you aren't sure what to order at Jimmy John's, our Eat This, Not That! taste tester sampled seven of the most popular orders, many of which would taste even better toasted. His top pick? The Jimmy Cubano, the Jimmy John's version of the Cuban sandwich, which he calls a "bold choice" on the menu and "the most balanced and textured of all the sandwiches."