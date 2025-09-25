5 Steakhouse Chains Diners Say Serve the Juiciest Ribeyes

It’s no surprise that the ribeye is the most popular steak in America—this exceptionally marbled cut has the most rich succulent taste thanks to all that fat rendering down during the cooking process, resulting in one of the most delicious foods you can get. Whether bone-in (my preference) or boneless, this steak is not cheap, so when you go out to eat, you want to make sure you’re being served something that is not only high quality but perfectly seared on the outside and tender on the inside. Here are five steakhouse chains diners say serve the absolute juiciest, most delicious ribeyes.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille‘s Porcini-Rubbed Bone-In Ribeye with 15-Year Aged Balsamic is a fan-favorite steak. “Love the porcini rubbed ribeye there,” one Redditor said. “This is my go to there as well. Amazing,” another agreed. “I had it once at a work dinner and it was amazing,” a third raved.

Texas Roadhouse

The bone-in ribeye at Texas Roadhouse is consistently juicy and delicious, diners say. “[I] tried the 14 oz ribeye and dag nabbit I would rate that as the second best steak I’ve ever had,” one Redditor said. “I feel bad that this is true considering that I’ve tried the best of the best my metro has to offer but it is indeed true. From the crust to the cook level and tenderness, it was near perfection. Question is, how did they do it? How can I replicate this masterpiece at home? I don’t think it was the spice. I think it was the prep. How do they prep it to get so tender yet a beautiful, crispy yet not burned crust?”

Chili’s

Chili’s has a Classic Ribeye (and NY Strip) on the menu customers are constantly shocked by. “I came here to say that the best steak I ever had was at a Chili’s too,” one Redditor said. “We had a bunch of Chili’s gift cards and husband and I decided to just go all out. That steak was so juicy and flavorful, just perfectly cooked. My husband still makes fun of me that my favorite steak ever was from a Chili’s.”

Longhorn Steakhouse

The Outlaw Ribeye at Longhorn Steakhouse is fantastic, customers say. “Outlaw Ribeye Steak!!! Hands down the best steak I’ve had in my life,” one diner raved. “I must admit I am usually a Texas Roadhouse kinda guy for a great steak,” another shared via Facebook. “Decided to try Longhorn Steakhouse, as it has been years since I had eaten there last. They were on fire tonight! One of the best 12 ounce ribeyes I have had in quite a while.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mastro’s

Mastro’s ribeye is “to die for”, diners say. “It’s absolutely worth it. Everytime I’ve eaten there I always finish the steak except for what’s left on the bone. Or I would leave maybe a few bites on the bone. To purposely save it for when I got home and sat down and just ate it cold,” one customer raved. “Perfectly cooked and amazing crust!” another agreed.