Fast-Growing Breakfast Chain to Open 140+ New Restaurants—Here's Where

There are about to be even more places for people to enjoy the most important meal of the day because one breakfast hotspot is continuing to grow.

This week, Keke's Breakfast Cafe, the fast-growing, Florida-based breakfast chain, announced major expansion plans, revealing that it has more than 140 cafes under development agreement. The chain, which is owned by Denny's, currently operates 61 restaurants, primarily in Florida.

In terms of timing, Keke's president Dave Schmidt told the Orlando Business Journal in November that the approximately 140 units are slated to be built over the next three to five years.

In 2024, Keke's ventured outside its home state of Florida by opening cafes in Nashville, Tenn.; Sunnyvale, Calif; and Highlands Ranch, Colo. The chain said it will open new locations in Florida, Georgia, Texas, and Nevada by early 2025. Keke's noted that it's "positioned for further expansion nationwide" and is aiming for 25 to 30% annual growth.

The chain's website currently lists 12 locations that are coming soon. Keke's was founded in 2006 and serves both breakfast and lunch, prioritizing fresh, high-quality ingredients and generous portions.

"The warm reception from the folks in Tennessee, Colorado, and California has shown us that Keke's Breakfast Cafe appeal stretches well beyond Florida," Schmidt said in a press release. "This momentum has not only kickstarted our expansion into four new states but also energized our robust franchise network, where we're actively recruiting talented, passionate entrepreneurs to join us in our journey to bring the best breakfast on the block across America."

Growing its national footprint isn't the only area of focus for Keke's. The breakfast chain has also made several major updates to its brand. For instance, Keke's now has a revamped logo and a secondary mark that looks like an orange, which pays tribute to the brand's home state of Florida.

Additionally, this summer, the chain introduced a new design concept at its Hendersonville, Tenn., location. The upgraded design includes brighter decor and "Florida-inspired motifs." The company will use this design at all of its new locations.

Keke's said this refreshed look "serves as the foundation for a comprehensive remodel program," which kicked off at its Dr. Phillips location in Orlando in July.

Beyond the restaurant's branding and design, Keke's is focused on technology upgrades and menu innovation as well. Specifically, the chain launched a new website and is deploying new ordering software. Multiple cafes are also testing new point-of-sale and kitchen-display systems intended to streamline operations.

As far as menu offerings go, Keke's rolled out redesigned kids menus and seasonal menu testing, in addition to expanding its drink options.

In 2022, Denny's acquired Keke's. The parent company shared in October that it plans to open 12 to 16 new Keke's locations in 2024.